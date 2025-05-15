Eight simple ways to slash the cost of your summer holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soaring living costs are casting a shadow over summer holiday plans, with new research revealing that most Brits are seeking ways to trim their travel expenses.

While the sun may be shining, the prospect of extravagant getaways seems less appealing as household finances tighten.

A recent OnePoll survey of 2,000 UK residents, conducted for the home-swapping platform Kindred, found that 83 per cent plan to reduce their holiday spending this summer and that 12 per cent have already managed to save on their travel costs.

Among those who have trimmed their holiday budgets, 22 per cent cited concerns about political or economic instability, 40 per cent pointed to the increased cost of living, 36 per cent were worried about soaring travel prices, and 30 per cent said reduced disposable income was their main motivation for cutting back.

With these findings in mind, we’ve turned to some travel experts to gather their best tips and tricks for saving money on your summer getaway.

1. Utilise technology

“Use multiple flight search engines to search for flights and have price alerts set up on your phone, which will notify you when the price drops for your preferred route,” recommends Gavin Lapidus, company director at travel company eShores.

“Browser extension tools can also track flight prices, find deals, and search for coupon codes.”

Social media can also come in handy for this too.

“Join Facebook and Twitter groups as well as signing up to newsletters as companies may send discount codes,” advises Lapidus.

2. Pay for luggage at the right time

“It can often work out cheaper to buy the 10kg bag when you first book your flight,” says Lapidus.

“However, on less popular flights when there’s enough space on the plane, the offer you will get at check-in to get the priority package will be significantly cheaper than the one you were initially offered.

open image in gallery It can often be cheaper to buy your luggage allowance when you book your flight ( Alamy/PA )

“So, it’s worthwhile considering how busy your flight is likely to be.”

3. Book one-way tickets

“By booking two one-way tickets, you get the flexibility of mixing and matching airlines, meaning you’re not tied to a single carrier and their prices,” says Lapidus. “There will be so many more flight options to choose from, and at varying times of the day to suit your needs.

“Just be sure to check that the luggage requirements are the same across the airlines.”

4. Don’t rely on last-minute deals

While the allure of last-minute summer deal ads popping up on social media can be enticing, booking in advance generally leads to better savings.

“Always book as far in advance as possible,” recommends Lapidus.

“While there are occasionally good ‘last-minute’ deals on flights and holidays, it’s very dependent on how many seats are left on a flight – there may be none, or demand may be high, so prices can spike closer to the date of travel and you can end up paying more.

“Last-minute deals can be great for booking cheap, impromptu trips, but relying on them for a planned holiday can be a huge risk.”

5. Be flexible with airports

You may have your favourite go-to UK-based airport, but being flexible can make a big difference to flight prices.

“When searching for flights, be sure to tick the ‘add nearby airports’ option, which will bring up a lot more flight options, possibly at a cheaper price,” recommends Lapidus. “It might even work out that another airport is closer to your destination, so it’s well worth looking at.

open image in gallery Being flexible about which airport your choose can make a big difference to flight prices ( Alamy/PA )

“The same goes for the inbound flight, especially if you live in or around London or other well-connected areas.”

Lucinda Faucheux, co-founder of Travel Support Circle, agrees and adds: “Regional departures or alternative arrival hubs can come in cheaper and pairing flights with budget accommodation outside the main tourist zones stretches your money further.”

6. Consider booking experiences and transfers in advance

You’ll be surprised at how much you can save with a little bit of planning ahead.

“It’s worth booking experiences or transfers in advance because doing it on the ground usually ends up being more expensive, especially in popular spots,” says Faucheux.

7. Consider self-catering options

“Accommodation-wise, house swaps or short-term holiday rentals with kitchens can save you a small fortune on meals, especially if you’re travelling as a group or with kids,” says Louise Truman, founder of Plotpackers.

8. Wait until shoulder season

If you aren’t tied to the busy summer holiday dates, you can save a lot of money by waiting until September for your getaway.

“Don’t get caught up in chasing the weather,” says Truman. “Shoulder season in cooler destinations can still be gorgeous and much cheaper.

“You might not be lying on a beach every day, but you’ll get quieter streets, better availability, and more authentic local experiences.”