Morocco extends international flight ban

Morocco has extended its travel ban on all inbound international flights.

The north African country imposed the measure on 29 November in response to fears over the then-newly identified omicron coronavirus variant.

It was initially slated to last two weeks and was due to lift today, 13 December.

However, the government has now confirmed that the ban will be in place until at least 31 December.

Maritime travel from Spain and France, which usually offer regular ferry services, also remains suspended.

“The Moroccan authorities decided to extend the flight suspension on all flights into and out of Morocco until midnight on Friday 31 December 2021,” reads advice from Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Special commercial repatriation flights to a range of EU countries, including to Spain, France, Belgium and Italy, continue in the period ahead and are available for sale on the airlines’ websites.

“No further special or commercial flights to Ireland are foreseen so remaining Irish citizens and residents wishing to return to Ireland are strongly encouraged to explore non-direct special commercial flight options to depart Morocco.”

The UK’s Foreign Office has yet to update its advice.

There are currently no domestic travel restrictions within Morocco.

However, proof of vaccination is required to enter most public and private spaces, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, gyms, public baths, grocery stores and on public transport.

Morocco currently has the highest vaccination rate in Africa, with more than 22 million inhabitants fully vaccinated, representing 70 per cent of the population.

Meanwhile, Austria lifted its strict lockdown measures for vaccinated citizens yesterday.

Rules vary between regions but, generally speaking, theatres, museums, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues are now open, although a curfew of 11pm has been set for restaurants.

Those who are unvaccinated remain subject to lockdown restrictions.