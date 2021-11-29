Morocco suspends all inbound international flights

Morocco has declared it will suspend all international inbound flights from today (29 November).

The strict measure will initially be in place for two weeks and was introduced in response to fears over the newly identified omicron coronavirus variant.

Countries worldwide are tightening border controls over concerns that the variant could potentially be more transmissible than those that have gone before and, more worryingly, could reduce the efficacy of current vaccines.

Morocco’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that the decision to halt incoming flights was to “preserve the achievements realised by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.”

The UK’s Foreign Office advice reads: “The Moroccan government has announced the suspension of all flights to Morocco with effect from 11.59pm on 29 November for two weeks.

“When flights resume you will need to provide proof that you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with the second dose administered at least two weeks prior to travel, and a negative PCR test result before boarding your flight or ferry to Morocco.

“The result must show that the PCR test itself was undertaken no more than 48 hours before boarding.”

The north African country currently has one of the continent’s most advanced Covid vaccine rollouts, with 66 per cent of the population having had least one jab.

However, it lags behind many European nations, including the UK, where 80.5 per cent of the population over the age of 12 have had at least two doses of the vaccine.

Other countries have also declared a ban on all international travellers over the weekend, including Japan and Israel.

Several nations have announced tighter restrictions for British travellers; Spain will only admit fully vaccinated Brits going forward, while Switzerland has imposed a 10-day quarantine.