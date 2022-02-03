One of the longest travel bans on British travellers is set to end on Monday, 7 February.

Morocco banned direct flights from the UK – as well as Germany and the Netherlands – on 20 October.

Repatriation flights were dispatched empty from British airports to pick up passengers who were on holiday and due to return.

The following month Morocco’s frontiers were closed to all arrivals from abroad.

The chief executive of the Moroccan National Tourist Office (MNTO), Adel El Fakir, told The Independent that the 16-week closure to UK flights was decided on health grounds.

“All the decisions that have been taken, be it by Morocco or any country during this pandemic, has depended on the health situation – nothing else,” he said.

“We’re dealing with this situation on a daily basis. Our job is to make sure that, when we can operate the flights and the travel industry, we’ll do it in the best condition for the guests.

“The whole sector today is very excited to welcome back people from around the world, especially the UK.

“Welcome is in our DNA.”

Although travel will be allowed from Monday, the first direct departures from the UK will be on Thursday 10 February :

British Airways from London Heathrow to Marrakech

Tui from London Gatwick to Agadir

Ryanair from Manchester to Agadir

Royal Air Maroc from London Gatwick to Casablanca

Mr El Fakir said that domestic tourism had been strong in December and January, and that hoteliers were reporting new bookings.

Initially, travellers to Morocco must present proof of vaccination pass plus a negative PCR test result less than 48 hours old before boarding the plane.

The MNTO says: “Upon arrival at airports, they will be screened by rapid tests. Random PCR tests will also be conducted for several groups of travellers and results will be communicated at a later date.

“Within 48 hours of entering the country, some travellers will be required to take an additional test at the hotel or residence centre.

“If the tests are positive, other preventive measures will be implemented.”

Mask-wearing is mandatory in many settings in Morocco, including on public transport, shops, hotel receptions, museums, cinemas, theatres, when moving around cafés and restaurants and in “playgrounds, green spaces and public nature parks”.

Masks are also mandatory if there is more than one person in a car.

Mr El Fakir said that measures are reviewed “on a weekly basis”.

Marrakech is hosting the annual convention of Abta, the travel association, in October. The event has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.