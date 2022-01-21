The US’s largest and most expensive private residence is going on sale next month - but you’ll need a cool $295m (£217.4m) to be in with a chance of bagging it.

“The One” is in Bel Air, Los Angeles (yes, of Fresh Prince fame), in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains - and for that price, you get 105,000 square feet of modernist luxury.

One of many living rooms at The One (ConciergeAuctions.com)

With a lofty position overlooking the city and Pacific Ocean, the mega-pad has 21 bedrooms and, inexplicably, 49 bathrooms. (This seems to be a wealthy American thing, as seen in Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.)

Set on a 3.8 acre estate, its lucky new owners will have access to a 30-car garage, 400ft private running track and five swimming pools, plus their own 40-seat cinema, bowling alley and nightclub.

Your finest vintages, meanwhile, can be stored in the 10,000-bottle wine cellar.

There’s even a 4,000 square-foot guest house, if you prefer your house guests at a distance.

Pools and terraces at the property (ConciergeAuctions.com)

The agency’s videos show a boxy, glass-fronted stunner that’s pure Selling Sunset, with marble sculptures in the foyer, palm trees and immaculate horseshoe-shaped hedges out front, and white loungers trimming a pristine wraparound pool.

The architect behind the property is Paul McClean, who has dreamt up homes bought by Beyoncé and Jay Z, Avicii and Calvin Klein.

The property took 10 years to build. “A home of this magnitude will never again be built in Los Angeles, cementing The One in a class of its own,” reads the auction description.

A bedroom in The One, Los Angeles (ConciergeAuctions.com)

You’ll have to like monochrome decor, though - the interiors here are pure black and white minimalism, with very few soft furnishings, and just the odd living wall or pop of colour thrown in.

“The One is simply unrivalled. This property features ultra-luxury amenities beyond any buyer’s wildest dreams. There’s a reason The One is setting a new high watermark for global real estate - more flat land coupled with the biggest views, more so than any other property previously for sale in Los Angeles,” one of the listing’s agents, Rayni Williams, told Travel & Leisure.

The Californian behemoth goes up for auction on 28 February, 7pm EST, with a “$250,000 bidder deposit” required from potential buyers.