Twelve of America’s most surprisingly walkable cities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A city break in America can be fascinating, fun and good for your health — if you pick a walkable destination.

Think there are slim pickings on this front?

Think again.

America has a surprising number of cities that are easy to explore on foot and here we've singled out 12 of the best.

There's the Pacific coast city with trails that connect all four corners, the city packed with movie filming locations, the wanderable historic spot where Google Maps is a no-no and America's oldest city, where historic sites lie within minutes of each other.

Read on for our coast-to-coast walking tour.

San Francisco

open image in gallery The Crosstown Trail routes (above) connect the corners and neighborhoods of San Francisco ( Masaki Omori )

All four corners of this 49-square-mile city are connected by the Crosstown Trail system, created by local hiker Bob Siegel in 2019.

The main trail, the Crosstown Trail is a 17-mile route connecting San Francisco's neighborhoods, open spaces and other major trails.

It runs from historic Candlestick Point in the southeast corner of the city to Lands End in the northwest corner and was designed to be easily accessible from public transit systems.

Five years later, the 15-mile Double Cross route was added to the network to link each corner of the city.

"The Crosstown Trails are popular because they connect neighbors. Not just to green spaces, tiled steps, parks and beautiful views, but to the humanity of other people and small businesses they pass along the route. And that's what really makes it special," says Siegel.

Visitors exploring the inner areas of the city will also discover that attractions are easily reached by foot, travel firm Ocean Florida points out.

It notes that from the central shopping and hotel hub of Union Square, it's possible to walk to Chinatown in just five to 10 minutes, then continue to North Beach, San Francisco's Italian district, in another 10 minutes.

From there, it's just a 15-minute walk to Fisherman's Wharf, where visitors will find Pier 39, sea lions, Ghirardelli Square, and views of Alcatraz Island.

Walk another 10 to 15 minutes west along the waterfront and you'll reach Aquatic Park and the foot of famously crooked Lombard Street.

Beverly Hills

open image in gallery Beverly Gardens Park in walkable Beverly Hills is home to over 80 public art installations ( Beverly Hills Conference & Visitor's Bureau )

This 5.71-square-mile city is eminently walkable, with visitors able to stroll along Rodeo Drive, packed with dazzling designer shops, and through Beverly Gardens Park, home to over 80 public art installations.

What's more, a collection of eight urban walks collectively known as the Happy Trails series runs through the famed 90210 postcode.

Happy Trails maps will guide visitors to the world's first cupcake ATM at Sprinkles, a Laduree outlet, where world-class macarons can be bought, and filming locations including the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel from Pretty Woman, and the Electric Fountain from Clueless.

Take a "Step Back in History" walking tour, meanwhile, and you can snap a photo in front of the lily pond by the famous Beverly Hills sign, have breakfast or dinner at Brighton Coffee Shop, open since 1930, and explore the Beverly Hilton, which has hosted the Golden Globe Awards since the 1960s.

Salt Lake City, Utah

open image in gallery Visitors to Salt Lake City are 'often amazed by how accessible it all is', says one tourism expert ( JAY DASH PHOTOGRAPHY )

"There's no better way to feel the rhythm of Salt Lake City than on foot."

So says Jason Beach, tour manager at Southwest Adventure Tours.

He explains that the company's three-hour Downtown Walking Tour "proves how seamlessly history, culture and mountain views converge".

The tour's 2.5-mile route leads from the contemporary Salt Palace Convention Center to historic railroad depots, past "vibrant" street murals and stately mansions, through cultural icons like the Eccles Theater and the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and along bustling Main Street, "where classic architecture and modern energy embody both the city's pioneer heritage and forward-thinking spirit".

Jason adds: "Guests are often amazed by how accessible it all is — no car required, just curiosity and a comfortable pair of shoes."

Nashville

open image in gallery Nashville's often brightly lit attractions can all be reached by foot. Pictured is Beale Street ( Getty Images )

The spiritual home of country music is noteworthy for being easily explorable by foot, says Isabel Fyall from Explore Worldwide.

She suggests that visitors could start with a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, then stroll to the National Museum of African American Music.

Then, she says, follow the path to the Ryman Auditorium, an iconic venue that has hosted the legendary "Grand Ole Opry" show, and stroll Broadway, "dipping in and out of lively honky-tonks”.

New Orleans

open image in gallery Travel expert Georgia Fowkes loves exploring 'messy, but perfect' New Orleans on foot ( Kristina Volgenau/Unsplash )

"You walk New Orleans to feel where you are, with every corner playing a different tune, sometimes literally," says Georgia Fowkes, a travel advisor for Altezza Travel.

"French Quarter, Marigny, Bywater — it's all close, flat, and oddly quiet in the early morning. You don't need a car here, you need time."

Georgia describes the French Quarter as "messy, but perfect".

She continues: "From Jackson Square to the riverwalk, everything is layered: music, bricks, ghosts, balconies, fried dough.

"Decatur Street wakes up early. Royal wakes up slowly. Bourbon never really sleeps. I walk it all, then disappear down Chartres for a second coffee and silence."

Georgia reveals that if you cross Esplanade Avenue the "vibe shifts", that "tourists thin and the murals start".

She says: "I follow Royal Street all the way down — past the bars and the porches and jazz rehearsals. The walk from Frenchmen Street to Bywater Bakery is 15 minutes. I stretch it into 40."

Georgia admits that New Orleans sidewalks are "unreliable", with some cracked, some flooded and "some missing entirely".

But she adds: "I'd still rather be on foot here than in a car with nowhere to park. Especially in the Quarter, where drivers crawl and pedestrians flow."

Boston

open image in gallery The sights of compact Boston can be seen by foot in around two hours ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Boston is "compact, flat and steeped in American history", notes Ocean Florida, which points out that the city's Freedom Trail connects key landmarks in a route that's just 2.5 miles (4km) long and takes around 1.5 to two hours at a leisurely pace.

Starting at Boston Common, you'll pass the Massachusetts State House, Granary Burying Ground, and Old South Meeting House, reaching Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market in about 20–25 minutes.

Continue for another 15 minutes to Founding Father Paul Revere's House and the Old North Church in the North End, Boston's historic Italian neighbourhood, "great for a coffee stop or cannoli".

The trail finishes across the river at the USS Constitution and Bunker Hill Monument, reachable within a 30-minute walk from the North End.

Ocean Florida adds: "The entire downtown area, from Beacon Hill to Back Bay and the Charles River Esplanade, is walkable and filled with parks, brownstone streets, and waterfront views."

Chicago

open image in gallery Chicago's wide pavements make it easy to explore by foot ( Getty Images )

Chicago offers wide pavements, lakefront walking paths, and a grid layout that makes it easy to explore on foot, notes Ocean Florida, particularly around The Loop and Near North Side.

From Millennium Park (home to "The Bean") to the Art Institute of Chicago is just a five-minute walk.

From there, it's a 15-minute stroll along Michigan Avenue (aka the Magnificent Mile) to reach Navy Pier, with attractions such as the Centennial Wheel and Chicago Children's Museum.

You can also walk 10 to 15 minutes west from Millennium Park to reach Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) for panoramic views from the Skydeck.

The Chicago Riverwalk, a scenic path stretching 1.25 miles (2 km), links bars, restaurants, and kayak rental spots, all walkable between Lake Shore Drive and Franklin Street in under 30 minutes.

Chicago also boasts Lakefront Trail, a walking and cycling path that runs for 18 miles along Lake Michigan, connecting city beaches, harbours, and museums.

Seattle

open image in gallery Ditch the car and head to Seattle's pedestrian-friendly waterfront ( Visit Seattle )

Seattle has a compact downtown and a pedestrian-friendly waterfront that's easy to explore car-free, says Sydney Martiniz from Visit Seattle.

She reveals: "Iconic landmarks and attractions such as Pike Place Market, the Waterfront and our sports stadiums are minutes apart.

"The historic monorail — in operation since the 1962 World's Fair — conveniently connects downtown to Seattle Center where the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) are located.

"It's the kind of place where you can see a lot without ever feeling rushed. Perfect for making the most of your time in the city."

Savannah, Georgia

open image in gallery Ignore Google Maps when exploring Savannah, says Georgia Fowkes ( Getty Images )

Georgia Fowkes describes Savannah as more "wanderable" than walkable.

She tells The Independent: "You don't walk Savannah like you walk from a subway station to work. You slow down without meaning to. The city does it for you — with its shaded squares, Spanish moss, and ghost stories that feel too specific to be fake. I come here to walk in circles and call it a day well spent.

"The best way to experience the city is to ignore Google Maps. And if I'm staying downtown, I don't open Uber once.

"And yes, the city offers a free DOT shuttle, but I've never taken it. I walk instead. That's the whole point."

She continues: "Savannah's downtown layout dates back to 1733. It's a perfect grid, broken only by 22 leafy public squares you'll stumble into more than you plan for.

"Chippewa Square is where Forrest Gump sat with his box of chocolates — the bench is gone, but the square is still a local favorite for its symmetry and calm.

"Lafayette Square has that classic Savannah look — moss-draped oaks, historic mansions, and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist rising like a movie set in the background."

Other highlights include Collins Quarter for rare bookshops and Civil War-era basement bars and River Street, which "plays tourists by day and locals by dusk".

New Haven, Connecticut

open image in gallery Above is the 'small yet mighty oasis' of New Haven ( Downtown New Haven )

New Haven, just two hours from New York City, is described by the Downtown New Haven website as a "small yet mighty oasis".

It's perhaps most famous for being the home of Yale University, where visitors can explore the Yale Center for British Art and its huge collection of British art.

But New Haven is also the (self-declared) pizza capital of the USA, though here it's known as apizza (pronounced ah-beetz to avoid upsetting New Haveners).

The tourist board says: "New Haven-style apizza is known for its chewy, coal-fired crust and smoky flavor, and is truly unlike any other pizza. The city has no shortage of spots to grab a pie, with two of the most famous and established spots, Frank Pepe's (also the country's second oldest pizza parlor) and Sally's Apizza, just a few blocks apart."

After strolling the streets, visitors might like to check into The Study at Yale for "sophisticated accommodations just steps away from Yale University's theaters, libraries, and cultural centers".

Alexandria, Virginia

open image in gallery Above is Old Town Alexandria’s King Street, home to more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques ( Chris Cruz )

On the Potomac River within eyesight of Washington, D.C., Alexandria is nationally recognized for its rich history and beautifully preserved 18th and 19th-century architecture, notes Visit Alexandria.

Stroll Old Town Alexandria's King Street mile to find more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques, plus intimate historic museums and waterfront events.

Visit Alexandria reveals that standout restaurants include 1799 Prime Steak & Seafood, founded by Jahmond Quander, a member of the Quander family, one of the oldest documented African American families that came from African ancestry to present-day America.

There's also Cheesetique, a woman-owned cheese/wine shop and restaurant, and Turkish Coffee Lady, serving traditional Turkish coffee and baked goods.

St Augustine, Florida

open image in gallery St. Augustine is America's oldest city and has more than 144 blocks of walkable history. Above is St George St ( FloridasHistoricCoast.com )

Founded on September 8, 1565, by Spanish explorer Juan Pedro Menendez de Aviles, St. Augustine bills itself as America's oldest city and has more than 144 square blocks of walkable history, remarks floridashistoriccoast.com.

The site continues: "The Plaza de La Constitucion, Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fortress in North America, the Mission Nombre de Dios, and many other authentic historic sites that tell the story of the first successful European city are all within walking distance of hotels, restaurants and much more.

"In the heart of St. Augustine, the pedestrian-only St. George Street extends six blocks through the center of the historic district, connecting with the Plaza to the south, and the National Parks grounds at the Castillo to the north.

"There is so much to see and do in the alleys and side streets along the way. And, there is even more outside the historic district that is accessible by foot, like the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park and the beach, to name a few."