Tourists filmed getting into brawl for ‘best selfie spot’ on Mount Everest

Two couples were filmed fighting with each other at an observation deck in Tibet allegedly to secure the best selfie spot while attempting to climb Mount Everest.

The incident took place on 25 June after a tour guide asked the group to pose together on the viewing platform next to the Everest Elevation Measurement Monument for a photo.

Footage showed two couples, reportedly Chinese, arguing over who would get to stand where, reported Chinese-language site Toutitao.

According to the video, the two men are seen punching each other while they wrestle on the floor. One of the women can be seen trying to pull one of the men away, while the other woman joined in and started kicking one of the men.

Witnesses told local media that the couples disagreed on the best spot for the photo, and the argument escalated from a verbal spat to a brawl.

Shortly after, the Everest border police arrived at the scene and broke up the fight.

It was not immediately clear if any of the people involved in the fight were injured. All four were taken into custody.

Local media reported that an investigation is being conducted and the case will be considered keeping legal procedures in mind. An update will be provided to the public later.

China reopened access to Mount Everest for foreign climbers from its Tibetan side in April this year, marking the first opportunity since the pandemic. Annually, up to 300 permits are available for non-Chinese climbers.

In 2013, a British climber named Jonathan Griffith and his two colleagues were attacked by nearly 150 sherpas, who accused the climbers of kicking ice down at them and stepping over their ropes.

“It was very scary. As climbers we all get into very dangerous situations but this was the first time I really thought this was the end,” Griffith told the Daily Mail.

“We were told one of us would die that night and the rest would follow later.”

Earlier this year, Nepal announced a new set of rules for mountaineers in the Himalayas, including one ordering them to carry GPS trackers after a deadly year in which 18 people died on Everest and at least five bodies were left unrecovered on the mountain.