Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

MSC Cruises is to set sail in Alaska for the first time in its history, giving cruise guests unique access to the region’s glaciers and fjords.

The Italian-owned cruise brand confirmed new itineraries are now open for bookings on weekly sailings aboard MSC Poesia to Alaska and Canada from 11 May 2026.

MSC Poesia, which caters for up to 3,605 passengers, will homeport in Seattle, US, for the season.

Guests will be able to enjoy the scenery and sea life of Alaska, including Icy Straight Point, home to the largest zip line in the world, as well catching and eating wild salmon in the fishing town of Ketchikan.

Due to MSC Poesia being a mid-sized ship at 294m long, there will be more room to explore the narrow channels and fjords of the Inside Passage and see the stunning glaciers up close, MSC said.

Shore excursions will include expeditions, zip-lining and whale watching. Prices start from £759 per person for an interior cabin.

MSC said the location also opens up two Grand Voyage itineraries sailing through the Panama Canal each side of the Alaska season.

The first Panama Canal Grand Voyage sailing is available to book now and departs from Miami on Thursday 23 April 2026. More information on the second sailing departing Seattle will come soon.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises, said: “MSC Cruises offers an unparalleled choice of destinations and embarkation ports in every corner of the world and by introducing sailings to Alaska we’re further extending our global offering and giving our guests the opportunity to experience this must-see region.

“These new itineraries also see the introduction of a new homeport in the US, our fifth to-date.

“Seattle is the perfect location to depart for Alaska, with excellent international flight connections making it easily accessible to guests from around the world, in particular we know our European guests have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity.”