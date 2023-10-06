Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of mums spent around £150 each on a whirlwind 18-hour spa trip to Milan – and were home in time for the school run.

Laura Oduntan, 37, and her friends – Jade Bassett, 33, Remi Pedro, 37, and Agnes Adekunle, 38 – decided to upgrade their regular Nando's meet-up and treat themselves to a spa day.

After spotting QC Terme spa in Milan, Italy, on TikTok, Ms Oduntan, who has two young daughters, suggested a visit to the rest of the group.

After checking with their partners, the women flew with easyJet from Gatwick Airport at 6.20am on £62 return flights and landed at Milan Malpensa Airport by 9am.

The four women took the train into Milan – the express service takes around 50 minutes – for lunch, before relaxing in the spa for three hours. They finished up with dinner and cocktails at a rooftop restaurant before getting back to the airport for their flight at 10pm.

An early start for the flight to Italy (Laura Oduntan/SWNS)

Ms Oduntan got home by midnight and was up the next morning to take her daughter to school.

The social media manager and owner of clothing brand 5am Mama, from Bromley, Greater London, said: “It was a long tiring day but there was so much laughter and fun. The spa was just lovely.”

The mothers all met while working together seven years ago and have been having regular catch-ups over meals at restaurant chain Nando’s ever since.

“We all had babies around the same time. We were on maternity leave together,” said Ms Oduntan. “That’s how we became a group of friends.”

It seemed like the perfect getaway for the busy mums and was cheap compared to the £200 cost of Champneys spa – costing just £40 each.

“When you’re a mum you don’t like the sound of leaving your baby overnight. But it’s nice to do something as a group of friends. We booked the flights in May. We made sure our partners were on hand,” Ms Oduntan explained.

Making the most of the spa in Milan (Laura Oduntan/SWNS)

Once in the Italian city, the train into the centre of Milan cost €13 per person, and they found a café close to the spa for lunch, spending around €15 each on food.

The friends headed over to the spa at 12.30pm and stayed until 3pm, then walked to Duomo di Milano before going for an early dinner at 4.30pm.

They had pizzas and an Aperol spritz for €20 each at a rooftop restaurant. After eating, the pals headed back to the airport for their 10pm flight – arriving back in the UK by midnight.

Laura said: “I snuck in. I didn’t feel different to normal the next day. I’m up all night normally – I’m a tired mum.”

The friends enjoyed their day trip so much they hope to make it an annual event – trying out different cities for a day.

Laura hopes it inspires other mums to take a day for themselves: “When a lot of mums meet up you have the kids with you. We should take that moment for ourselves. You’re not just a mum. You’re a person. Look after yourself as well as the kids.”

The day trip to Milan in full