Most flights cancelled at major European airport amid two-day strike
The two-day strike at Germany’s second largest airport has led to mass cancellations
Munich Airport, Germany's second largest airport, has been severely disrupted by a two-day strike, leading to mass cancellations.
The walkout, which began Thursday, saw airlines scrap approximately 80 per cent of flights scheduled to and from the Bavarian hub. Further cancellations remain a possibility as the strike continues.
The disruption comes as the ver.di service workers' union ramps up pressure in ongoing pay negotiations. The union, representing public sector employees, called the "warning strike" on Monday.
The industrial action aims to force the federal government and municipal authorities to address demands regarding wages and working conditions.
The industrial action is set to end at midnight on Friday. Workers at ground handling services are among those taking part.
Public sector workers also walked off the job in various other locations and services in Germany. Those included some workers at Hamburg Airport, though the airport said the only flights canceled were those to and from Munich, German news agency dpa reported.
Hamburg Airport advised travellers to arrive early and, if possible, with only hand baggage.