The deadly driving act that 43 per cent of people admit to doing

More than 140 people are killed or seriously injured on England’s motorways and major A-roads each year due to tailgating, new research has revealed.

The dangerous practice, when a driver does not leave proper space to safely stop if the vehicle in front of them were to suddenly brake, is identified as a factor in at least one in eight collisions across the strategic road network, according to National Highways.

The agency said that while 43 per cent of drivers admit to tailgating, 60 per cent say they are anxious when it is done to them.

The discomfort and anxiety caused by tailgating were also reflected in other common, everyday scenarios.

More than half of the respondents felt uncomfortable with people walking directly behind them on the street or on public transport, or standing directly behind them in a lift.

The agency said that while 43 per cent of drivers admit to tailgating ( Getty/iStock )

Sheena Hague, director of road safety at National Highways, said tailgating “isn’t just irritating; it’s intimidating and dangerous,” and keeping a small distance could save lives.

“Most people wouldn’t dream of standing right behind someone in a queue or walking on their heels down the street, yet this is exactly what we see on our roads,” she said.

According to National Highways, motorists should keep a two-second gap between their car and the vehicle in front of them on dry roads, increasing to four seconds in wet weather. Drivers caught tailgating in England face a £100 fine and three penalty points.

In the event of a serious collision, drivers risk more serious punishments such as a driving ban or imprisonment.

Shaun Helmen, chief scientist at the Transport Research Laboratory, said rethinking tailgating as an invasion of personal space could help shift “deeply ingrained driving habits”.

“By tapping into the universal discomfort many of us feel around an invasion of our personal space, we’re not just advising drivers what to do,” he said.

“We’re giving them a relatable life experience to help understand the impact of their actions and encouraging a lasting shift towards more mindful and safer driving behaviours.”