Train passengers are facing disruption this morning as “nationwide fault” is affecting rail services across the network, National Rail has warned.

“Trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of this fault and some may also be subject to cancellations or alterations,” it said.

Problems are expected to continue until at least midday.

The issue is related to the communication system used between train drivers and signallers. The failure with the GSM-R system "is currently being investigated", National Rail Enquiries said.

GSM-R is designed to enable driver and signallers to communicate digitally at all times, including while trains are in areas such as tunnels and deep cuttings where previous analogue systems did not work.

It was rolled out to increase safety and reduce costs by replacing the patchwork of inefficient legacy systems which were expensive to maintain.

According to National Rail, affected services include:

Elizabeth line

South Western Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Northern

Southern

Southeastern

Thameslink

Heathrow Express have said that some trains two and from Heathrow Airport are currently delayed.

South Western Railway said in a message to passengers: “We have been informed of a national issue with communication systems affecting service this morning. This means that trains may be delayed before they start their journey.

“This is because it is preventing our train drivers from contacting the respective signalling centre this morning and a reset is having to be performed before the train can start its journey.”

Thameslink says that people should “travel using your normal route, however delays and alterations are possible”.

Scotrail said earlier that “services are subject to delays” but a spokesperson has since told BBC News that “things are operating normally”.

Travellers are being advised to check whether their services are running, allow extra time for their journeys and monitor live departure boards.

Frustrated passengers have been sharing their unhappiness across social media, with many complaining about their delays and others branding the service a “joke”, with little communication from train operators.

The Independent has contacted National Rail for more information.