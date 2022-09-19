Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Netherlands has become the last major western European nation to lift its ban on British travellers not regarded as fully vaccinated against Covid.

Until this weekend, visitors from outside the EU were only allowed to travel to Amsterdam and the rest of the country if they had completed a course of jabs in the past 270 days, or had subsequently received a booster at any time.

But the government suddenly dropped the requirement, citing “the current epidemiological situation in the Netherlands”.

A statement from the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport said: “The Dutch government has decided to lift the EU entry ban for the Netherlands as of 17 September 2022.

“No Covid-19 related restrictions or requirements apply to travellers entering the Netherlands, including those from countries outside the EU/Schengen area.”

But the government warns: “If you are visiting the Netherlands and you test positive for coronavirus, you must self-isolate.

“If you booked your trip through a tour operator, contact them if you need to isolate due to a positive test.

“If you are travelling independently, you must arrange a place to isolate yourself.”

During the coronavirus pandemic the Netherlands imposed some unusual rules, including an obligation for foreign visitors to be tested daily in order to access cafes, restaurants and tourist attractions.

On social distancing, the health ministry says: “It is no longer mandatory to stay 1.5 metres from others. But this remains a safe distance. So give others enough space.”

Luxembourg and Slovakia still ban unvaccinated visitors from outside the European Union. Spain – the most popular destination for British travellers – requires tourists who have not been fully jabbed to take a Covid test ahead of their journey.

Beyond Europe, there are strong hints that Hong Kong may finally relax its requirement for all arrivals to go into hotel quarantine for three days, followed by four days of medical surveillance – during which the arrival cannot enter “high-risk premises” or visit locations such as restaurants where masks are not worn.

The South China Morning Post is reporting that official sources are set to drop the rule, instead asking visitors to monitor their own health for the first week.

The current requirement for multiple PCR tests may also be dropped, the sources said.

Tourism to Hong Kong has slumped since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the city’s airline, Cathay Pacific, is operating only a small proportion of its pre-Covid flights.