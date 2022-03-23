The chairman of Network Rail, Sir Peter Hendy, has told MPs the Football Association was given two years’ notice of the closure of the West Coast main line over Easter – yet the FA scheduled a key cup match at Wembley.

The FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled to take place over the weekend of 16 and 17 April. No trains will run on the southern part of the main line from both cities to London Euston, due to long-planned engineering work.

At a session of the Transport Select Committee, Sir Peter said: “We, Network Rail, had told the FA in 2019 that we were closing the West Coast main line.

“Yet they seem to have arranged a football match between Manchester [City] and Liverpool at Wembley on a day that we’ve effectively given the world two years’ notice of the closure.”

The line-up for the semi-final was known only on Sunday 20 March after Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest and Manchester City beat Southampton.

On Tuesday, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram, the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool city region respectively, wrote a joint letter to the FA saying: “Without quick, direct trains, many people will be left with no option but to drive, fly, make overly complex rail journeys or book overnight accommodation.

“When you factor in the rising costs of fuel, it is clear that supporters of both clubs attending this game will face excessive cost and inconvenience – and that is before any environmental impact is considered.

“We believe the most obvious solution is to move the game to a more accessible stadium and offer to work constructively with you to make that happen.”

The mayors offered to help facilitate a venue change.

A spokesperson for the association said: “The FA will be liaising closely with both Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on all match arrangements, including supporters’ travel for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi final fixture at Wembley Stadium.

“We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture with as minimal disruption as possible.”

As Wembley Stadium has the highest capacity in the country, any alternative venue would not be able to offer as many tickets.