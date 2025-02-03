Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Network Rail staff have been told not to call people using trains “passengers” in written communication and responses, and instead to address them directly.

In a guidance document called “Speak Passenger”, obtained through a recent Freedom of Information request, Network Rail staff have been given guidance on the best way to use language when dealing with customers.

The Speak Passenger programme has been in place since 2020.

“To put passengers first, we have to speak their language,” says Andrew Haines, the CEO of Network Rail, in the introduction “That goes for all of us. Whoever we’re taking to, whatever the situation.”

The aim of the guidance is for staff to show passengers, especially when they are frustrated with cancellations or delays, that they are on their side when giving them written communication.

There is a series of formal words that staff are being advised not to use, and instead replace them with everyday words. This includes swapping the word “passengers” for “you” when addressing train customers.

Network Rail says that putting “people” back into its writing, such as adding in “we” and “you”, make communication feel like a real conversation, as that is how people speak day-to-day.

The word “passenger” is not completely ruled out. A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The word ‘passenger’ is something we use day in, day out, across our business.

“Passengers are at the heart of our tone of voice guidelines, which have been in place for several years and are common practice in customer-facing organisations.”

In an example scenario, the booklet asks staff to imagine being a passenger after a long day at work, and the first thing you see is a screen full of delays and cancellations, with a PA system then announcing: “All services are currently cancelled due to recent storm events. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey.”

Then, an alternative announcement using conversational words is presented: “I’m really sorry everyone but we’ve had to cancel all the trains this evening. A tree’s fallen across the tracks just outside the station and it’s going to take a few hours to clear.”

The booklet suggests that the passenger is “probably still annoyed”.

“But it’s harder to feel furious, isn’t it? That’s because the message uses the words we all use in our everyday lives, rather than a stock reply.”

Other examples of removing formal language include switching “purchase” to “buy”, “continue to” to “keep”, and “additional” to “more”.

Network Rail’s guidance extends to writing brochures, letters to passengers, webpages, call centre scripts, and replying to passengers on X (formerly Twitter).

By making writing more personable and warm, the rail company said that they are striving to sound “more like a person and less like a faceless organisation”.

Overall, how Network Rail staff communicate with people is focused on the endeavour to be “inclusive” and “accessible”, making writing short and to the point, dropping jargon and formal language, the booklet advises.

“As a public sector arm’s length body, we’ve got a duty to eliminate discrimination, advance equality of opportunity, and foster good relations between different people,” the booklet states. “One way we can do it is by using the right terms. It shows we respect, understand and value all our audiences.”

Instead of using phrases like “seniors, old person and the aged” staff are being told to try instead “younger people and older people”.

Other phrases that they are encouraged to use are “disabled, disabled person, blind people, partially sighted, wheelchair user and deaf” among others, although the guidance acknowledges that this is subject to change as language is always evolving.

This also extends to religion, race, ethnicity, LGBT+, gender and family terms, such as using “partner/spouse” instead of “husband/wife” and not assuming everyone celebrates the same religious holidays, so “happy holidays” can be used instead of “Merry Christmas everyone”.

“Always double check: is it absolutely necessary to refer to someone as gay, disabled, Buddhist, and so on?” the booklet adds. “References to people’s race, gender, marital status, religion and so forth should always be relevant to the context, and consistent for everyone”.

