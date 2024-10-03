Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Network Rail has opened a public vote to name a leaf buster train taking to the tracks to prevent delays this autumn.

From over 1,300 suggestions, the rail provider has shortlisted a final four names: Ctrl Alt De-leaf, Leaf-Fall Weapon, Pulp Friction and The Autumn Avenger.

The fleet of “unsung hero” trains will be rolled out to bust the leaves from 1.12 million miles of tree-lined track between September and December.

According to Network Rail, in autumn leaves pose a “serious threat” to railway lines across Britain – often forming a slippery layer on the rail that is similar to black ice and causes issues with trains braking.

The leaf busting trains are equipped with high-pressure jets that blast leaf mulch off the tracks to keep trains running safely and smoothly for passengers.

Some of the fleet can also apply a gel containing a mix of sand and steel grains to help the train wheels run along as normal while accelerating and braking.

Axed from the vote, suggestions including ‘Britney Clears’, ‘Buster Grimes’ and ‘Don’t Stop De-Leafing’ fell short of becoming the train’s name.

Railway author, presenter and judge Tim Dunn praised the “utterly shameless Dad-grade puns” as “terrific” and “really quite fitting”.

Network Rail’s seasonal delivery director, Lisa Angus, said: “Though this competition is just a way of bringing some light-hearted ‘re-leaf’ this autumn, it’s been great to see a growing awareness of the serious problems leaves on the line can pose to the railway, both here and across the world, and an appreciation of the mammoth task we, as a rail industry, undertake each year to keep passengers moving through the season.”

Voting is open until Friday, 18 October to name the leaf-busting train here. The winner will be announced on 24 October.

