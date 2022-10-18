Jump to content

More Network Rail strikes announced as workers to walk out on three days in November

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union to walk out on 3, 5 and 7 November

Lucy Skoulding
Tuesday 18 October 2022 20:49
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on 3, 5 and 7 November

Network Rail workers are set to strike on three new dates in November in the bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions, threatening fresh disruption to train services across the UK.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on 3, 5 and 7 November. RMT members on London Overground and London Underground will also strike on 3 November in separate disputes.

The union accused Network Rail of attempting to impose “drastic changes” in working practices on its staff and of writing directly to staff “undermining delicate talks”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The dishonesty of Network Rail bosses has reached a new low in this national rail dispute.

“On the one hand they were telling our negotiators that they were prepared to do a deal while planning to torpedo negotiations by imposing unacceptable changes to our members’ terms and conditions.

“Our members are livid with these duplicitous tactics, and they will now respond in kind with sustained strike action.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “A two-year 8 per cent deal, with discounted travel and a new extended job guarantee to January 2025, is on the table ready to be put to our staff.

“Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer.

“Me and my team remain available for serious talks and continue to negotiate in good faith.“Our sector has a £2 billion hole in its budget with many fewer passengers using our services.

“That reality is not going to change anytime soon and a fair and affordable and improved deal is on the table, ready to be implemented if our people were only offered the opportunity.”

