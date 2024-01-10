The best new flight routes for 2024

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Seeking new horizons for 2024? One of the most valuable resources for travellers in search of fresh opportunities is the constantly updated list of airline route launches compiled by schedule analyst Sean Moulton.

The table currently begins with the launch on Saturday 13 January of a new Ryanair link between two airports named for composers: Liverpool John Lennon and Warsaw Chopin.

Based on information from a wide range of industry sources, the list continues to May 2025 – when Jet2 will launch a host of new routes, including Edinburgh to Burgas and Bristol to Kalamata.

Mr Moulton is also an avid traveller, and has picked out his five favourite new routes in 2024 for The Independent. Here they are, in order of the dates they are starting.

Virgin Atlantic: London Heathrow to Bengaluru

Begins: 31 March 2024

“One of the largest cities in Southern India, Bengaluru has a growing tech scene and some beautiful cultural buildings. The route is the third Virgin Atlantic will serve in India from London Heathrow, after Delhi and Mumbai, and is a useful link to connect the diaspora between the UK and India.”

The route will be in direct competition with the existing British Airways service, and is likely to see lower fares on the link.

Jet2: Birmingham to Tivat

Begins: 2 May 2024

“The Montenegrin hotspot is on the beautiful Bay of Kotor, with stunning beaches and warm weather. Jet2 will offer package holidays to the Montenegrin coast thanks to this route. The airline serves Tivat from Manchester already and will be further adding London Stansted in 2024.”

Other airlines serving Tivat including easyJet from Luton, Gatwick and Manchester.

SunExpress: London Stansted to Adana

Begins 24 May 2024

“Adana is one of the oldest cities in Cilicia, located close to the Mediterranean Sea in southeast Turkey. While most people travel to Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum or Izmir for Turkish sun, Adana offers a quieter, more authentic Turkish experience with rich culture. It also provides access to the Aladaglar National Park.”

No other airline currently connects the UK with Adana.

Atlantic Airways: London Gatwick to Vagar

Begins: 1 June 2024

“The capital of the Faroe Islands, Vagar is the gateway to the archipelago, with beautiful geographic features including lakes, mountains and cliffs to explore. The islands may be small in population but its rich history and isolated location allows for a getaway this summer.”

Out of season, the main links with Vagar are from Copenhagen and Berlin.

Tui Airways: Manchester to Luxor

Begins: 7 November 2024

“Launching in winter 2024, Tui is offering weekly excursions from Manchester and London Gatwick to Luxor. Known as the world’s largest open-air museum, Luxor is a starting point for river cruises along the Nile as well as numerous monuments and temples to explore.”

The route will be one of the longest routes from Manchester using short-haul aircraft, with a distance of 2,624 miles.