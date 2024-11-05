Center Parcs set to open a seventh holiday site in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Center Parcs will open a new site in the UK.

The company has announced plans for its first holiday village in Scotland.

The site chosen for the village is around three miles north of Hawick and 55 miles south of Edinburgh.

Once operational, the village in the Scottish Borders is expected to create around 1,200 permanent, non-seasonal jobs.

Proposals for the resort are said to be at an early stage and Center Parcs intends to submit a planning application in 2025.

Plans for around 700 lodges will be submitted, with the site set to offer a range of indoor and outdoor activities including an indoor water park.

Colin McKinlay, chief executive of Center Parcs, said: “This is a tremendously exciting project and offers the opportunity to transform leisure and tourism in the Scottish Borders.

“Center Parcs is an exceptionally popular destination for families in the UK and Ireland and there is robust demand to support a seventh village.

“Throughout our history, we have demonstrated that a Center Parcs village provides significant economic benefits locally, regionally and nationally.

open image in gallery Swimming at Center Parcs (Center Parcs/PA)

“Many Scottish families already visit Center Parcs villages in England, and this village will offer the chance for people to enjoy their holidays closer to home, which in turn will benefit the local economy.”

The proposed village will be along similar lines to the existing six Center Parcs holiday villages in England and Ireland.

Center Parcs plans to undertake an extensive programme of afforestation, carefully cultivating a new woodland at the site, which is currently mainly open grassland with some woodland areas.

Mr McKinlay said: “Sustainability is core to our values. In our three decades of operating in the UK and Ireland, we have transformed areas of commercial woodland into a rich tapestry of flora and fauna, considerably enhancing the biodiversity of each village.

“This site gives us the opportunity to take a bold, new approach and create a woodland ourselves, delivering significant biodiversity net gain and planting thousands of new trees.

“We are at an early stage with these proposals and have a lengthy and thorough planning process ahead.

open image in gallery Other sites feature woodland lodges (Center Parcs/PA)

“We have already conducted a significant number of surveys to assess the site and we intend to continue with additional site surveys and design development, alongside a programme of pre-planning application consultation and community engagement.”

The estimated investment to build the village is £350 million to £400 million.

Center Parcs said that during the construction phase of the project, 750-800 mainly regional jobs will be created, and local contractors will be used where possible.

The site is on land owned by the Buccleuch Group, which has signed an option agreement with Center Parcs.

The agreement covers about 1,000 acres of land, comprising open grassland and some woodland. It is expected that development on the site will extend to 400 acres.