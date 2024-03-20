The cost of a new passport is rising again ahead of summer holidays

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Passport fees are set to rise again ahead of summer holidays, the Home Office has announced.

The cost of online applications made within the UK for people aged 16 and above will increase from £82.50 to £88.50 under the proposals.

A total of more than 7%.

Passports for children under 16 will cost £57.50, up from £53.50 currently.

There are similar rises in fees for postal applications and those made from overseas.

The changes, which are subject to parliamentary approval, are due to come into force from April 11.

Passport fees rose by around 9% in February last year.

The Home Office said in a statement: “The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

“The Government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

“The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

“The increase will also help enable the Government to continue improving its services.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks at the passport control unit next to a Border Force office (Getty Images)

Last year the world’s most expensive passports were revealed, with the UK coming 12th in the world.

Australia topped the list of countries charging the most, with an adult passport costing citizens £192.

The list has was published based on data from the Global Passport Fees 2023 list, and ranks the 38 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Mexico was the second most expensive country, with citizens charged £142 for a passport.

Meanwhile, Switzerland was in third place with passports costing £117 per adult, while an Italian passport was fourth on the list at a cost of £113.

The US came in fifth costing £109, closely followed by New Zealand (£107), a Chile (£106) and Canada (£104).

Also in the top 10 but coming in under the £100 mark is Japan at a cost of £96 and a passport for citizens in Turkey, which is priced at £92.

The UK shareed 12th place with Greece. Meanwhile, a passport in Luxembourg costed far less at £50 and a Swedish passport was even cheaper at £38.

In 36th place sits Spain, where citizens are charged £28 for a passport.

Czech Republic is the least expensive country on the 38-strong list as a passport there costs only £23.