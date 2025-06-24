Rollout of new Piccadilly line trains delayed by up to a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rollout of new Piccadilly line trains has been pushed back by up to a year while the network tries to tackle the “complex” introduction of the modern fleet on a 120-year-old Tube railway.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed last week that the new “state-of-the-art” Piccadilly line trains will be up and running in the second half of 2026.

The network initially said that the trains would enter service by the end of 2025, with the full fleet of 94 trains completely rolled out by the end of 2027.

However, the introduction of the new model has been more complicated than first thought, delaying the process while TfL gets ready the “most complex train that has ever been introduced onto the Tube network”.

The new trains will offer 10 per cent more capacity, wider double doorways for easier boarding and will be the first deep Tube trains to have air conditioning.

Along with a size difference, the trains will be equipped with real-time digital displays and onboard CCTV for added security.

The trains will be lighter than existing designs, which TfL says means they will be more energy efficient, consuming 20 per cent less energy, and providing a smoother ride for customers.

TfL said that there have been engineering challenges during the designing, building and introduction of the trains, especially on one of the deepest and longest lines on TfL’s network.

The trains arrived in London from Germany last year through the Channel Tunnel and underwent assessment on-site.

“This process has identified it is more complex than expected. As a result, the start of a rigorous programme of testing the interactions with the infrastructure and systems has had to be rescheduled,” TfL said.

“Siemens Mobility and TfL have been working together to address these issues, which will allow testing to start in the summer. All mitigations or design alterations will be incorporated into all future trains.

Once testing starts, it will assess how the new trains will fare with the over-hundred-year-old Tube infrastructure and will allow time for any issues to be identified.

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, said: “We’re proud and excited that these innovative new trains on the Piccadilly line will have a transformative effect for London.

“This hugely complex project will boost capacity and make journeys more accessible and more comfortable for millions of people.

“This is an ambitious project with new 21st-century trains providing engineering challenges in both building and introduction into service on a 20th-century railway, and it is critical that we ensure that safety comes first and that the trains are in top condition when they begin to service London.

“It will obviously be disappointing for customers that they will have to wait a bit longer for the new trains, and I regret that.

“But I would like to assure Londoners and visitors to our city that we are working extremely closely with Siemens to ensure that the new trains can be introduced as soon as possible in the second half of next year.”

