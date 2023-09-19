Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The 27 new Unesco World Heritage Sites for 2023 revealed

In order to join the prestigious list, sites must ‘be of outstanding universal value’

Benjamin Parker
Tuesday 19 September 2023 16:05
Comments
<p>Martinique’s Mount Pelee is home to globally threatened species </p>

Martinique’s Mount Pelee is home to globally threatened species

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Almost 30 new World Heritage Sites have been announced by the UN’s culture body, including ancient Roman temples in France, an island off the coast of Tunisia and an archaeological site in Cambodia.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization – better known as Unesco – unveiled the new listings after deliberating at a gathering in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with committee members choosing from a list of nominations submitted throughout 2022 and 2023.

The 27 new sites bring the list up to more than 1,100 locations across the world. The Unesco delegation is continuing to meet, meaning the list could grow further.

The medieval historic centre of Erfurt, Germany, provides a snapshot of the local Jewish community

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among the culturally significant additions are a range of historic towns and cities in Europe, including Kuldīga in Latvia, Erfurt in Germany and Zatec in the Czech Republic.

Recommended

Elsewhere, Guatemala’s National Archaeological Park Tak’alik Ab’aj, Bale Mountains National Park in Ethiopia and the Forest Massif of Odzala-Kokoua in Congo join the list, along with the volcanoes and forests of Mount Pelée and pitons of Martinique, Turkey’s Gordion archaeological site and Mongolia’s deer Stone monuments.

Several existing heritage sites were also expanded to include new areas, including Madagascar’s Andrefana Dry Forests and Vietnam’s Cat Ba Archipelago in Ha Long Bay.

Koh Ker’s temple archaeological site, in Cambodia, dates back to the 10th century

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There are no new sites in the UK, despite the government announcing in April that it was backing seven sites in their bids to be recognised, including the city of York, Little Cayman Marine Parks and Protected Areas and the Zenith of Iron Age Shetland.

In order to join the list, sites must “be of outstanding universal value” and meet one of 10 criteria, such as containing “superlative natural phenomena or areas of exceptional natural beauty” or exhibiting “an important interchange of human values, over a span of time or within a cultural area of the world”.

New Unesco World Heritage Sites for 2023

  1. Koh Ker, Cambodia
  2. Santiniketan, West Bengal, India
  3. Old tea forests, Jingmai Mountain, China
  4. Deer stone monuments, Mongolia
  5. Gaya Tumuli burial mounds, South Korea
  6. Gordion, Turkey
  7. Jewish medieval historic centre of Erfurt, Germany
  8. Architecture of Kaunas, Lithuania
  9. Tak’alik Ab’aj, Guatemala
  10. Kuldīga’s old town, Latvia
  11. Talayotic Menorca prehistoric sites, Balearic Islands, Spain
  12. The Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor of the Silk Road, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan
  13. Gedeo cultural landscape, Ethiopia
  14. Persian caravanserai, Iran
  15. Tr’ondek-Klondike region, Canada
  16. Žatec and its tradition of Saaz Hops, Czech Republic
  17. Ancient Jericho/Tell es-Sultan
  18. Köç Yolu transhumance route, Azerbaijan
  19. Djerba, Tunisia
  20. Sacred ensembles of the Hoysalas, India
  21. Cosmological axis of Yogyakarta, Indonesia
  22. Bale Mountains National Park, Ethiopia
  23. Forest Massif of Odzala-Kokoua, Congo
  24. Volcanoes and forests of Mount Pelée and the pitons of northern Martinique, Martinique
  25. Viking-age ring fortresses, Denmark
  26. Maison Carrée of Nimes, France
  27. Astronomical observatories of Kazan Federal University, Russia

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in