Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Details about the upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park have been revealed, along with images that show how the fourth major section of Universal Orlando Resort is expected to look.

There will be more than 50 attractions for visitors to the Florida hot spot, which is set to open its doors in 2025.

Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, said in a video outlining the legacy of Universal theme parks that “even though we’ve created some really incredible experiences”, the goal is always asking “how do we make the next one even better?”.

The new theme park will feature areas dedicated to popular Universal experiences, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, and How to Train Your Dragon.

It’s a-me, Mario: Dive into Super Nintendo World (Universal Orlando Resort)

At the centre will be Celestial Park, a gateway to other areas that will feature dancing fountains, a range of restaurants, a roller coaster reaching speeds of more than 60mph (and heights of 133 feet) and a space-themed carousel.

Celestial “really puts the park back into theme park,” Mr Woodbury said.

Super Nintendo World, the third of its kind in Universal theme parks after openings in Japan and California, welcomes visitors through Super Mario’s iconic green pipe to explore the interactive play world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong.

A ‘world’ based on the Harry Potter series, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, will see the British ministry brought to life and blended with 1920S magical Paris, as seen in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off.

There will also be 500-room hotel, which Mr Woodbury confirmed would be integrated into the park.

The layout of the new theme park (Universal Orlando Resort)

Further details are expected to be announced later in 2024.

At the end of 2023, The Independent reported on how a Universal Studios resort could be coming to the UK after the theme park giant purchased a large portion of land in Bedfordshire.

The parks division of the media empire has bought land covering almost 500 acres in Stewartby, which is around 15 minutes from Bedford by car and close to Kempston Hardwick railway station. A proposed resort would also be easily accessible from London Luton airport, and less than an hour away from London.

“We recently acquired land in Bedford and are at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site,” a spokesperson said.