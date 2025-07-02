Construction begins on a floating river swimming pool for New York City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Construction has begun on a floating swimming pool that will be located in New York City's East River.

The attraction, named "+ Pool", will be anchored by Pier 35, just north of the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges, and measure 9,000 sq ft.

Swimmers will immerse themselves in water taken directly from the East River and cleaned via a patented non-chemical filtration system.

It's claimed that around 1,000,000 gallons of water will be processed a day, thereby contributing to the health of the surrounding river.

The pool will be accessed via a walkway connected to the shore, with operators able to reconfigure it "for lap swimming, lounging, watersports, swim education classes, and children's activities", according to a statement.

open image in gallery Swimmers will immerse themselves in water taken directly from the East River and cleaned via a patented non-chemical filtration system ( + Pool )

It continued: "Each configuration can be used independently, combined to form an Olympic-length pool or opened completely into a 9,000 square foot pool for play."

A 2,000 sq ft version of + Pool is currently being manufactured at Bollinger Shipyard in Mississippi.

This will be dry-towed by barge to New York via Florida Bay and the Atlantic coastline for health agencies to examine in May 2026 before the full-size version is installed.

open image in gallery A 2,000 sq ft proof-of-concept version of + Pool is currently being manufactured at Bollinger Shipyard, above, in Mississippi. ( + Pool )

The Managing Director of + Pool, Kara Meyer, said: "The interagency and community collaboration to bring NYC's first water-filtering floating swimming pool to life has been incredible.

"It demonstrates New York at its best - when the people are working together to advocate for change, evolve systems, design solutions, test concepts, and build innovations.

"It's what makes New York, New York."

Trevor Holland, Two Bridges resident and Founder of Friends of Pier 35, said: "I'm proud to welcome + Pool as it begins to take shape on our waterfront.

open image in gallery It's claimed that + Pool will process around 1,000,000 gallons of water a day. ( + Pool )

"This first-of-its-kind floating pool is not only a recreational space but also a powerful step toward environmental equity and public access to clean river water.

"Our community is honored to host this innovation at Pier 35 and excited for the opportunities it will bring for health, education, and connection to the East River."