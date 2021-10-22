New York’s latest attraction has been forced to add a dress code for its visitors, after a mirrored floor created an unintended “upskirting” effect.

The SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck opened on Thursday, but quickly shocked guests with the ultra-glossy glass floors throughout its immersive art installation, AIR, which have a mirror effect.

No big deal in theory, but it was quickly discovered that visitors wearing skirts - and everyone around them - could see exactly what was under them reflected in the flooring below.

The observation deck quickly added a dress code caveat to the FAQs portion of its website, saying: “Due to the nature of the space and presence of reflective and transparent flooring materials, we recommend wearing pants, shorts, or tights to enjoy the full SUMMIT experience.

“For guests uncomfortable walking on reflective surfaces, we do offer a non-reflective privacy path throughout the space.”

The dress code is merely a suggestion; tourists visiting don’t have to follow the advice.

The SUMMIT attraction is at the top of the 1,400ft high One Vanderbilt skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, and tickets for the observation deck cost from £28.

At its highest point, it has the highest views of Midtown Manhattan.

The AIR installation with the mirrored floors is designed by Kenzo Digital.

The New York Postvisited on the attraction’s first day, reporting that “the giant mirrors leave little to the imagination when you’re wearing a skirt, dress or kilt”.

New York local Hailey, who was wearing a long skirt, told the Post: “I’m wearing shorts underneath. It wasn’t worth the risk.”