Times Square in New York is throwing its famed New Year’s Eve party to mark the start of 2022 – but it will only be accessible to travellers who can prove they’re fully vaccinated.

The rules will apply to children as well as adults, with everyone aged five and over required to provide evidence of their vaccination status.

Last year, the iconic event, which normally sees hundreds of revellers pack into the square to watch live performances and the Times Square Ball drop at midnight, went ahead but without the crowds of visitors.

Revellers were told to stay at home and watch it on television instead.

“We are proud to announce that Times Square, wonderful celebration in Times Square, the ball drop, everything, coming back full strength the way we love it,“ Mayor Bill de Blasio said of this year’s return to an in-person event.

”Hundreds of thousands of people there to celebrate. We can finally get back together again. It's going to be amazing.“

All guests aged five and over must prove full vaccination, Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance, confirmed – although he said those who could not be vaccinated due to a disability could provide evidence of a negative Covid test instead.

It follows the US’s decision to finally reopen to international tourists after nearly 20 months of barring entry to leisure travellers from the UK, Europe and many other countries worldwide.

The States lifted the travel ban for fully vaccinated visitors on 8 November. Visitors must have proof of a negative test taken within the three days before travel, plus show evidence of being vaccinated against Covid-19.

As an alternative to the test, you can provide proof that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the past three months, for example by using the NHS online recovery pass.

But you must still show you have been fully vaccinated.