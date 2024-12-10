Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Canadian woman has been arrested after she attempted to bring methamphetamine wrapped up as a Christmas present through a New Zealand airport.

The unnamed woman was making her way through Auckland Airport on Sunday ahead of the festive celebrations later this month with several gifts in tow, wrapped in red wrapping paper with snowflakes on.

The woman arrived in Auckland on a flight from Vancouver, Canada, but was questioned by customs officers who discovered the not-so-festive contents of her wrapped presents, finding 10.2kg of methamphetamine inside.

New Zealand Customs said that the woman had “made Santa’s naughty list”, as well as being arrested. She is facing drug importation and possession charges.

The amount of the drug would have been worth up to NZ$3.8m (£1.7m), with the potential social harm cost weighing up to NZ$10.7m (£4.88m).

Paul Williams, the customs manager at Auckland Airport, said this is a “classic attempt by transnational organised criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season”.

“But a busy airport does not mean Customs is not focused on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk,” he added. “The airport teams are made up of vigilant officers who are intently focused on catching those trying to bring harm to New Zealand.”

open image in gallery The ‘presents’ were said to be hidden inside this bag ( NZ Customs )

He added that criminal syndicates will use whatever tactics necessary to smuggle in drugs, and in this instance are taking advantage of the Christmas season to disguise drugs as presents.

“Customs takes a layered approach to protecting the border and every single passenger is risk assessed even before they arrive in New Zealand.”

“These criminal groups make the mistake of thinking Customs won’t chase smaller targets, but we know that drugs sent from North America are an increasing risk and we are prepared.

“We also have an excellent working relationship with our Canadian partners and collaborate with them closely to, in some cases, stop the drug couriers even before they board a flight here.”

The arrested woman has appeared in the Manukau District Court on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug, and she has been remanded in custody.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast