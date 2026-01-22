Is it safe to travel to New Zealand? Latest advice after Mount Maunganui landslides

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least two people have died after landslides struck a popular tourist destination in New Zealand.

The disaster comes after days of inclement weather, which caused extraordinary volumes of rainfall across large parts of the country’s North Island.

One landslide struck a holiday campground that sits at the base of the extinct Mount Maunganui volcano, a sacred place that is culturally important to Māori people.

The small volcano, also known as Mauao, is popular with hikers and families, and is renowned for its views of the Bay of Plenty.

The town of Mount Maunganui, named after the volcano, is also visited by those seeking the healing properties of its thermal baths and natural hot salt water.

The local council has now fully closed Mount Maunganui to the public until further notice as search and rescue efforts continue.

What has happened?

Police said the first landslide hit a house in Welcome Bay at about 4.50am on Thursday (3.50pm GMT on Wednesday). Two people escaped, but the bodies of two others trapped inside were later recovered, according to emergency management minister Mark Mitchell.

Hours later, a second landslide hit Beachside Holiday Park, at the base of Mount Maunganui, crushing vehicles, campervans and an amenities block.

open image in gallery Mount Maunganui is a popular tourist attraction for hikers and is a spiritually significant site ( Getty/iStock )

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said early searches detected voices from beneath the debris, but crews were later forced to withdraw because of unstable ground.

As many as nine people are thought to be missing, according to local media.

Further north, a man remains missing after being swept away by floodwaters near Warkworth on Wednesday.

Are the mountain trails and roads closed?

Tauranga City Council said that the mountain and the areas surrounding it are fully closed to the public until further notice due to the large slips that have made the area unsafe.

The council said that the recent severe weather has “significantly destabilised” the mountain, creating an ongoing risk for further slips and falling debris.

Fencing is being put up in the area and security will also be present during the closure.

In addition to the closure of Mount Maunganui, the New Zealand Transport Agency has also closed the State Highway 2 Eastern Link due to surface flooding.

open image in gallery Police and officials walk following a landslide while a search is underway by local emergency services for missing people at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga ( AFP/Getty )

All westbound and eastbound traffic is being diverted through Pāpāmoa, which is causing significant traffic congestion.

People are advised to follow all detours and, if possible, delay travel. Those in the area are encouraged to refrain from non-essential travel.

The Bay of Plenty Civil Defence adds: “Please remember to take care if you plan to head outdoors or travel. Slips, fallen trees, and dangerous driving conditions are still possible.”

Is more bad weather on the way?

MetService New Zealand said that the weather system that caused the torrential rain on the North Island this week continues to head eastward.

While all weather warnings have been discontinued on the mainland, orange wind warnings are still in place for the Chatham Islands with gusts forecast up to 120km/h.

A yellow rain watch is also in place for the islands, which are found 430 miles east of New Zealand's South Island.

Has the UK government given any advice?

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has not issued any travel advice relating to the landslides in Mount Maunganui.

Its general advice does say that if a natural disaster happens in New Zealand, you should follow the advice of the local authorities and the National Emergency Management Agency.

Can I cancel my holiday?

If you have booked accommodation near Mount Maunganui, it is recommended that you contact the operators directly for the most up-to-date advice.

The Beachside Holiday Park is currently closed and staff have said they will be in touch with guests as soon as possible.

Package holidays are operating as usual across the country. If you have an upcoming trip booked and want to postpone, get in touch with your tour operator or holiday provider; they may offer some flexibility.

However, if not, there are currently no grounds for travellers to expect a refund if they cancel, nor to claim the money back through travel insurance, as the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has not issued a blanket “avoid all non-essential travel” advisory for New Zealand.

If FCDO advice changes to advising against all travel, you can cancel a package holiday without penalty for a full refund. Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the FCDO.

