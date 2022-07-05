Millions more Britons will have the right to live and work in New Zealand for three years thanks to an expansion of the current working visa scheme, which sees the age limit raised from 30 to 36.

Boris Johnson and the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have agreed to expand the Youth Mobility and Working Holiday schemes.

As it stands, Britons up to the age of 30 can live and work in New Zealand for 23 months under the current remits of the visa programmes.

But from 2024, everyone aged up to 36 can apply to stay and find employment, at any skill level, for up to three years.

The scheme also works the other way round, with those from New Zealand able to come to live and work in the UK.

The current annual visa quota for New Zealanders coming to the UK is 13,000, and 15,000 for UK nationals going to New Zealand.

The announcement coincides with Ms Ardern’s visit to the UK, during which she met with the PM.

She said: “Kiwis have long advocated for improvements to working holiday visas. We are so pleased to have reached this agreement today.

“I was one of many Kiwis to enjoy living and working in the UK, and we look forward to offering Brits the same wonderful experience in New Zealand.”

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Travelling, living and working overseas can be a wonderfully enriching experience.

“The UK loves to welcome Kiwis on their travels here while thousands of Brits have made the similarly life-changing journey to the southern hemisphere.

“Today’s improvements to our visa schemes will give even more young Brits and New Zealanders the opportunity to develop the skills, make life-long connections and contribute to their host country.”

The Home Office said more information on the schemes will be announced next year.