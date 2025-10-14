Nigeria team plane forced into emergency landing after suffering damage mid-air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An aircraft carrying the Nigerian men’s national football team was forced to make an emergency landing in Angola after its windshield cracked mid-flight.

The flight from Polokwane, South Africa, to Uyo, Nigeria, made an unscheduled landing back in the Angolan capital of Luanda just 25 minutes after takeoff on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the aircraft suffered a “cracked windscreen mid-air” after a routine refuelling stop in Luanda, reported The Standard.

The team were travelling home following the Super Eagles victory over Lesotho in their penultimate 2026 World Cup qualifier match.

With no reported injuries, the team boarded an alternative ValueJet Airline aircraft to continue their journey to Uyo.

The NFF said on X: “Update: The @NGSuperEagles have finally arrived in Uyo after a delay in Luanda, Angola due to issues with the aircraft conveying them back home after the win over Lesotho. Now to get one over Benin!”

Footballers on board included Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray SK wrote on social media: “The plane carrying the Nigeria National Team made an emergency landing at the airport in Luanda, Angola, shortly after takeoff due to a crack in the windscreen.

“We extend our best wishes to the delegation, including our footballer Victor Osimhen.”

On Tuesday evening, Nigeria will play Group C leaders Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

It’s not the first aircraft forced to divert due to a cracked windscreen this year.

In June, passengers en route to Detroit found themselves unexpectedly turning around mid-flight after the pilot discovered the plane’s windscreen was cracked.

Delta Air Lines flight DL17 took off from London Heathrow at midday on 7 June for an eight-hour flight to Detroit, Michigan.

Instead of crossing the Atlantic, the 188 passengers onboard found themselves back at their departure airport just under an hour later, after a windscreen shatter was spotted.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast