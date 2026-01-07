Where was The Night Manager series two filmed?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a 10-year hiatus, BBC One’s The Night Manager has returned to our screens, ushering in new episodes of high-intensity drama as the spy thriller debuts its first episodes of series two.

Reprising his role as former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine, Tom Hiddleston returns in the John le Carré adaptation that grew a strong fan base when it debuted in 2016. Now, the TV show will follow Pine once more across six fresh episodes being released weekly.

In 2016, The Night Manager took viewers to some spectacular destinations amid the enthralling action, including Marrakech standing in for Cairo, and juxtaposing winterscapes in Switzerland.

open image in gallery Tom Hiddleston stars as Jonathan Pine as the characters are taken to Medellin, Colombia ( BBC/Ink Factory )

For series two, we now see Pine travel to some new locations, from the city of M,edellin nestled in Colombia’s Aburrá Valley, to coastal locations across Spain.

Everything was filmed on location for The Night Manager, with no studio shots at all, making for a truly powerful and immersive viewing experience.

Here is everything you need to know about the filming locations of the multi-award winning show.

Where was The Night Manager series two filmed?

After a brief flashback, we rejoin present-day Pine at his flat in London on the South Bank overlooking the River Thames. The first episodes also feature the UK capital in other scenes, such as using Richmond-upon-Thames as a riverside rendezvous spot and a scene shot at Brompton Cemetery.

Elsewhere in the UK, a short scene unites viewers with the son of season one villain Richard Roper at Wellington College, a prestigious boarding and day school in Berkshire.

open image in gallery A scene was shot at Wellington College in Berkshire ( BBC/Ink Factory )

Meanwhile, scenes also cut to our characters in Wales’ Three Cliffs Bay, a picturesque beach in the Gower Peninsula characterised by its limestone cliffs and sweeping sand dunes.

Like the first series, it is not long before Pine finds himself in some extraordinary and beautiful places; this time, Colombia and Spain serve as backdrops.

Colombia was the showmakers’ first choice for season two, and they settled on the city of Medellin.

“I ended up in Medellin and suddenly in front of me was The Night Manager,” show producer Matthew Patnick told Time Out. “It was opulent and visually exciting, it had contrasting areas, it was cinematic, it had scale.”

Once labelled as the “murder capital of the world” due to being the centre of Pablo Escobar’s drug cartel, earning it the label the “murder capital of the world”, the city has since transformed into a safer and vibrant metropolis.

open image in gallery Medellin is known as the city of eternal spring ( Getty/iStock )

Known for its colourful stack of buildings cascading down the hills, the city attracts visitors with its street art, friendly culture and year-round mild climate, giving it the more pleasant nickname, “the city of eternal spring”.

Filming also took place in the port city of Cartagena on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. One particular Cartagena hotel, Casa Pestagua boutique hotel, has a starring role in the series.

open image in gallery Cartagena is a Unesco World Heritage Site ( Getty/iStock )

The 16-room hotel occupies an 18th-century colonial palace, with suites featuring double-height ceilings, four-poster beds, freestanding bathtubs, and some with private balconies and jacuzzis.

The cast and crew jetted off to various other destinations in the making of The Night Manager’s second season.

Spain featured heavily as stand-ins for other destinations. Tenerife was used for scenes in Syria, and Hotel La Gavina in Costa Brava took on the title of Medellin Gun Club for the show.

open image in gallery Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) and Teddy (Diego Calva) ( BBC/Ink Factory )

Torre Melina Gran Melia in Barcelona can also be spotted in the show, a five-star hotel that offers guests a sense of relaxation and peace in the heart of the busy city. The almost 400-room “urban resort” has two outdoor pools, a spa and a private rooftop terrace providing views over the city.

Mr Patnick also told Time Out that the team shot scenes in Fuerteventura, Madrid, the Spanish side of the Pyrenees, and Argentina.

Where was The Night Manager series one filmed?

Switzerland, Morocco, Mallorca and Tenerife were all major filming locations for season one.

When we first meet Pine, he is working as a night manager at a hotel in Cairo, Egypt, but instead of filming in the North African city, the producers opted for Es Saadi Palace in Marrakech, Morocco.

open image in gallery Es Saadi Marrakech Resort has a large lagoon pool ( Es Saadi Marrakech Resort )

Having hosted the likes of the Rolling Stones and Princess Margaret, the luxury hotel found in the Hivernage district is known for its large lagoon pool and one of Marrakech’s most extensive spas.

At Es Saadi, guests can choose between rooms at its five-star hotel, lavish accommodation in the Palace hotel or 10 private villas that come with personal butlers.

In scenes filmed in Switzerland, viewers may also spot the Riffelalp Hotel in Zermatt, a five-star resort that sits at a height of 2,222m, with nearly all 65 rooms having views of the Matterhorn.

The Night Manager series two began on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on 1 January in the UK, with new episodes released weekly. The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from 11 January.

