One million £1 train tickets available as Northern launches flash sale

Rail operator Northern has launched a flash sale, promising a million £1 tickets for journeys across the North of England.

The sale launched on Tuesday (30 August) and discounted fares are available on journeys between 6 September and 20 October, which must be booked online – through the Northern app or on the website – seven days in advance.

Northern’s network runs between north of England hubs such as Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham and Chester, as well as into rural weekender spots like Yorkshire and the Lake District.

Other discounted fares range from £2-12. While research by The Independent found £2.90 fares between Manchester and Liverpool, as well as Hull to Scarborough for £5 and Sheffield to Lincoln for £6 during the sale dates, we did not find any £1 fares on reasonably long routes.

The operator says some peak times are excluded, with between 5-10 per cent of service capacity up for grabs at sale prices.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks – getting people through until the start of the October half term.

“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less.

“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Earlier this month, the UK government promised that the next national train fare price increase will be lower than the rate of inflation.

The annual price hike, which traditionally takes effect in January each year, will be delayed until March, with ministers citing the cost of living crisis as the reason behind delaying the rise.

The 2022 train ticket increase, which was announced in December 2021 and came into effect in March 2022, was 3.8 per cent.

“The government is taking decisive action to reduce the impact inflation will have on rail fares during the cost-of-living crisis, and will not be increasing fares as much as the July RPI figure,” said a spokesperson from the Department for Transport (DfT) in August.

“We are also again delaying the increase to March 2023, temporarily freezing fares for passengers to travel at a lower price for the entirety of January and February as we continue to take steps to help struggling households.”

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July 2022, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.