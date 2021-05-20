Northern Ireland to open up domestic tourism and allow travel to Portugal

The Northern Ireland Executive has finally confirmed that domestic tourism can restart, as well as agreeing to a “green list” for international travel.

All tourist accommodation will be able to reopen from 24 May, Stormont ministers revealed, alongside widespread easing of lockdown restrictions.

The “stay local” message will lift at the same time, allowing for domestic holidays; while indoor visitor and cultural attractions, including museums, galleries and cinemas, can also reopen.

Indoor hospitality can resume from 24 May too, and people are able to meet inside private homes for the first time this year, in groups of six from no more than two households.

People are also able to stay overnight in a private home.

Ministers agreed to launch a full traffic light system for international travel, with a “green list” of safe countries from where arrivals can enter Northern Ireland without having to quarantine.

The popular holiday destination of Portugal will be on the green list, it has been reported.

Until now all travellers entering Northern Ireland, even those from the Common Travel Area (comprised of the UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands), have been required to quarantine for 10 days unless exempt.

For travellers from most countries, this has entailed self-isolating at home, but those arriving from 43 “red list” countries have had to quarantine at a government-mandated hotel.

As of 24 May, Stormont advice states: “Travel within the Common Travel Area will be permitted. Essential reasons will no longer be required.”

However, the guidance to self-isolate will remain in place from this date.

Testing requirements for those travelling from green list countries look set to mimic those of England, with passengers required to take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival back into Northern Ireland.

The rest of the slim green list has yet to be revealed.

Additional reporting by agencies