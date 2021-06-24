Northern Ireland adds Malta, Madeira and Balearics to green list
Changes will come into effect next Monday
Thursday 24 June 2021 18:40 comments
Northern Ireland has upstaged the rest of the UK nations by revealing the traffic light changes ahead of the Department for Transport (DfT) announcement.
The NI Executive revealed at around 6.30pm that the Balearics, Malta, Madeira and a scattering of Caribbean islands would join the quarantine-free green list from 4am next Monday, 30 June.
The Independent understands that the list aligns with the DfT’s categorisation.
The additions are:
- Anguilla
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Balearic Islands
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Antartic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Madeira
- Malta
- Montserrat
- Pitcairn Islands
- Turks & Caicos
