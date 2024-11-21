Northern’s plans to improve rail services slammed as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘vague’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Proposals to improve rail services in the north have been slammed by regional politicians for being too “vague” and “completely unacceptable”.

Northern, the rail operator of trains in the north of England, submitted plans to improve services by 2027 with aims to get cancellations down to 2 per cent and rail punctuality above 90 per cent.

Bosses of the rail operator outlined that a new deal between the Department for Transport and the trade union, RMT for drivers and conductors could fix its poor performance at a Transport for the North meeting on 20 November.

The deal put to union members includes increasing staffing on Sundays outside of contracted working hours as an “interim” measure and tackling a training backlog.

Tricia Williams, Northern’s managing director, said: “Whilst we’re not putting all our eggs in one basket, we’re hopeful that this new agreement, if accepted will really help improve performance and the cancellations – especially at the weekends,” report Rail Magazine.

The three-year target for improvements was called “unacceptable” by members of the Transport for the North Rail North Committee.

“We cannot wait until 2027. That cannot happen. We do not understand why the answers are so vague regarding improvement and we need a better working relationship to bring that target down because 2027 is completely unacceptable,” said Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester and Rail North Committee Chair.

In a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves on 30 October, Mr Burnham called for “urgent action” to improve the “unacceptable” performance levels of trains in the north of England.

“Through the Rail North Committee, we are holding Northern to account for the areas for which they are responsible and are pressing for an acceptable remediation plan that addresses not only the short-term challenges but enables the modernisation needed to give the North a reliable and stable train service,” he wrote.

The Greater Manchester mayor said improving public communications, better passenger assistance and arranging blanket ticket acceptance and replacement buses where there is no rail alternative are necessary actions.

