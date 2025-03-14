Norwegian takes delivery of first $850 million Prima Plus-class cruise ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian Aqua has hit the water for the first time ahead of its maiden cruise in April.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) took delivery of its latest ship this week during a ceremony at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Venice, where more than 4,000 people have worked to construct the vessel.

It is estimated to have cost $850 million (£657 million) to build.

Norwegian Aqua is the first in the next-generation Prima Plus-class ship and is the largest in the fleet.

With a gross tonnage of 156,300 and a length of approximately 322 metres, Norwegian Aqua is 10 per cent bigger than the first two ships in the Prima class, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

Norwegian Aqua’s first voyage is scheduled for 26 April, a seven-night Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral.

open image in gallery Norwegian Aqua is the largest ship in the fleet ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Once onboard, passengers will discover features such as Slidecoaster, the world’s first hybrid roller coaster with a water slide, and an interactive digital sports complex called Glow Court. They can also relax on the ship’s Ocean Boulevard, a 360-degree outdoor promenade.

David J Herrera, president of NCL, said: “Norwegian Aqua is more than just a ship – it’s a commitment to our guests that we will continue to push boundaries and deliver more at sea.

”From thrilling attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster to the debut of Sukhothai, our first Thai specialty restaurant, Norwegian Aqua is designed to create unforgettable moments for the whole family while cruising to the Caribbean, Bermuda and our private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, where we remain focused and excited about investing in the guest experience.”

The delivery has made space for sister ship Norwegian Luna, which had its float out today (14 March).

It will move to the floating dock previously occupied by Norwegian Aqua to be ready for launch in spring 2026.

The Fincantieri shipyard is also currently working on four new cruise ships for NCL that will be among the largest at sea, with the first to be delivered in 2030.

