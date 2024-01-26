Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two Norwegian Cruise Line passengers have been accused of bringing more than 100 bags of marijuana on board a ship heading from Miami to England.

Michael Quesenberry and Savannah Rose Minami allegedly brought 71.9 kilograms of marijuana on board the liner that was set to depart from Miami for Southampton, England, on 11 January, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida.

According to the affidavit, authorities initially found Mr Quesenberry and Ms Minami in a passenger room together.

However, Ms Minami claimed that she had never met Mr Quesenberry before they met at a bar on the ship. Based on her statements, law enforcement officers let her board the ship.

The criminal complaint added that a drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to find 56 vacuum-sealed bags of “a green, leafy substance” in Mr Quesenberry’s luggage.

Mr Quesenberry “claimed that this marijuana was for personal use and that he had a medical marijuana card back in California,” the affidavit said.

Following the discovery, Homeland Security officers were permitted to board the ship to find Ms Minami.

Finding her at a bar on board the ship, officers searched her luggage and found a further 56 bags of cannabis.

Investigators said the packaging and quantity of marijuana found was consistent with drug trafficking and distribution.

“Based on my training and experience, the packaging and quantity of marijuana in the luggage belonging to each of Quesenberry and Minami is consistent with drug trafficking and distribution,” the affidavit reads.

“Further, based on my training and experience, drug traffickers are increasingly turning to exportation of marijuana from the United States to England, due to the higher price of marijuana in England.”

Both suspects are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Cruise lines prohibit passengers from bringing marijuana on board, even in medicinal form.

Norwegian Cruise Line also prohibits “all products containing CBD, oils, candies, and gummies or any product containing THC”.

“The safety and security of our guests is, as always, our top priority,” the cruise line told USA Today in a statement.

“As such, Norwegian Cruise Line reserves the right to confiscate any items on the prohibited items list, and may notify authorities when necessary.”

Despite cannabis being legal across 38 US states in varying degrees, possession, use and sale of cannabis remains illegal in Florida.

Cruise ships in the US are also required to follow federal law, which prohibits the possession and use of marijuana and other illegal substances.