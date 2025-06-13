New sleeper train plans to connect 100 European cities by 2035

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new sleeper rail company has proposed a network of night trains connecting over 100 European cities by 2035.

Berlin-based startup Nox aims to offer an affordable alternative to short-haul flights, operating overnight trains in Europe from 2027.

Thibault Constant, co-founder of Nox, said: “Sleeping while a train gets you across Europe is a great concept. But today people have to share their cabins with strangers, beds are tight, and it's often more expensive than air travel.

“We want to change that and make night trains an essential part of European travel.”

Route plans currently include connections to Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Warsaw and Budapest.

According to the Nox website, rail passengers will board in the evening, sleep in their rooms and “arrive well-rested at their destination in the morning”.

The sleeper trains plan to feature private rooms – single and double loft rooms and double vista rooms – for one or two people for the same price as a flight.

Single rooms will start from €79 (£67), with double rooms available from €149 (£127).

open image in gallery All three proposed room categories will be fitted with 2m long beds ( Nox )

All three proposed room categories will be fitted with 2m long beds and separate seats with tables, luggage storage and window views.

Nox founder Janek Smalla said rooms will be designed to fit more people than traditional operators.

Mr Smalla added that a “strict focus on standardisation and operational excellence will allow us to offer affordable fares on over 35 European routes”.

The company says it has already reserved train coaches and is finalising interior design plans.

Some are sceptical about the delivery of the proposed night train connections.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “I hope that Nox proves me wrong, but unless the business has a handy £1 billion to invest in new rolling stock, I cannot see much hope of a network of the proposed scale ever taking shape.

“It’s 30 years since the no-frills revolution in the skies began – and sadly, since then, the railways of Europe have proved largely incapable of competing with the budget airlines.”

