Oceania Cruises has unveiled its plans for a new 2027 sailing, calling at ports across the globe from Sydney to London on a 129-day around-the-world voyage.

The cruise line announced on Wednesday that it will be launching the ‘Kangaroo Route’ sailing, which will visit more than 80 ports across 34 countries and four continents aboard its Oceania Vista ship.

Passengers who book on this voyage can expect overnight stops in cities such as Shanghai, Tokyo, Singapore and Mumbai.

The sailing will depart on 26 February 2027 from Sydney, Australia, for a four-and-a-half-month journey across the world.

After navigating along Australia’s coastlines, two months of the sailing will be spent in Asia. The cruise will then continue to the Middle East with stops in places such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The 1,200-guest ship will then cross the seas to Egypt, before sailing on to Mediterranean countries such as Greece and Italy, the French Riviera and Spain’s Costa del Sol.

open image in gallery Guests can partake in cooking classes at the onboard Culinary Center ( Oceania Cruises )

After months of exploring different landscapes, cultures and cuisine, the journey will eventually conclude in London on 5 July.

The cruise company, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line, said guests will have access to “the most spacious standard staterooms at sea”, which are 291 square feet, complete with verandas.

For every three guests, there will be two crew members on board, and one chef for every eight guests, who will be serving passengers across 11 dining venues onboard.

Restaurants cover a whole range of cuisines, from Italian, pan-Asian and French dining to wellness-inspired dishes.

Known for being a culinary-focused cruise line, Oceania goes further than just dining options with its onboard cooking classes, food and wine pairing experiences and culinary tours once ashore at various locations.

Guests can also find eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues on the Oceania Vista, along with a spa and vitality centre.

open image in gallery Cuisine from around the world can be tasted aboard the ship, with one chef for every eight guests ( Oceania Cruises )

Starting at $54,999 (£40,863) per person, the new Kangaroo Route sailing will also include complimentary amenities, a choice of free unlimited drinks or a shore excursion credit.

“Our new Kangaroo Route, crafted from the epic 2027 Around the World cruise, is much more than a voyage – it’s a rare invitation to experience a vast part of the world with the comfort, warmth, sophistication and exceptional cuisine that Oceania Cruises is renowned for,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

“We’re thrilled to offer this immersive new journey of exploration in 2027, aboard Oceania Vista, spanning four and a half remarkable months.

“Our guests crave enriching journeys, and this itinerary has been thoughtfully designed to effortlessly blend diverse continents, vibrant cultures and authentic cuisines into one utterly unforgettable experience.”

Oceania Cruises, which owns eight small ships in its fleet, has also launched three other itineraries as part of its 2027 ‘Around the World’ voyages, including a 180-day journey from Miami to London, a 127-day sailing from Miami to Doha and a 244-day trip from Miami to New York, the latter of which is the luxury cruise line’s longest option ever offered on a world cruise.

