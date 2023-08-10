OnlyFans model claims she was barred from flying due to ‘inappropriate’ outfit

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 21-year-old influencer and OnlyFans star said she was turned away from a flight after turning up at the airport in an outfit deemed “inappropriate” by airline staff.

Kine-Chan, who is also a model, tried to board a flight at Navegantes-Ministro Victor Konder International Airport, southern Brazil.

In a post on Instagram, the influencer claims it was due to her outfit. She was wearing a black bikini-style two-piece, sandals and a bright wig – dressed as the character Rebecca from Netflix anime series Cyberpink: Edgerunners.

Describing the incident as “a very annoying situation”, she wrote: “I tried to board at Navegantes airport dressed as Rebecca’s Cosplay for an event. I already knew that I could be late, so I was dressed so as not to waste time and could go straight to my room.

“But I was told to go home and change clothes because the one I was wearing was not ‘appropriate.’ I explained that I was going to an event. Anyway, Rebecca barred.”

The Independent has reached out to the influencer for further information.

Her post led to a string of comments from others on Instagram, with many of the top responses agreeing with the airport’s decision.

“Kine I love you but for the love of God... you could have put on an easy pull-up outfit, like a falling dress or even a button-down blouse,” wrote one user. Another said that she’d “gone too far”.

One follower wrote that while they “don’t consider [a] bikini pornography”, when travelling by plane it is “inappropriate”.

The Independent has contacted Navegantes Airport for comment.

It’s not the first time a passenger has been asked to change clothes in order to board a flight. Earlier this year, two women claimed they were forced to change their clothes in public “with no cover” to board an American Airlines flight.

The pair’s original outfits included a maxi skirt and trousers, while they both ended up in shorts instead – which one of the women described as “more revealing”.

In 2022, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo said she was told to cover up by airline staff when travelling in shorts, a black crop top, and a long black cardigan.