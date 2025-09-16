Orcas sink tourist yacht off Portugal’s coast in latest attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tourist yacht sank after being rammed by a pod of orcas off the coast of Portugal.

The boat, carrying five people, was submerged near Fonte da Telha beach following the attack on Saturday (13 September).

Footage shared by sailing company Mercedes-Benz Oceanic Lounge shows an orca repeatedly striking the side of the yacht before it sways and starts to sink, with a witness heard saying “oh my god.”

All five crew members were rescued from the Nautic Squad Club vessel by boats shortly before it sank.

A second encounter with the pod was recorded later the same day off the Bay of Cascais, with four people removed from their boat without injuries.

Portugal’s National Maritime Authority said that it received an alert at 12.30pm “due to an interaction with orcas.”

It added: “Crews from the Lifeguard Station of Cascais and the Captaincy of the Port of Lisbon were immediately activated.

“Upon arrival at the site, it was found that the crew were physically well, without the need of medical assistance, having been removed with the help of a sea-tourist boat nearby.”

Some witnesses said they saw four orcas, although a skipper reported that just one of the whales had struck the rudder, according to theTelegraph.

Since May 2020, researchers have documented hundreds of incidents of orcas ramming into boats near the Iberian peninsula, sparking several theories and research into the rise in the behavioural trend.

The incident follows a new warning after two boats were attacked by a pair of killer whales off the coast of Spain earlier this month.

A Spanish Maritime Rescue ship was called after the boats were rammed by orcas just minutes apart in the waters of Galicia.

Rescuers towed an orca-damaged ship back into the harbour before they were alerted to another attack.

A crew member said: "The truth is that we were very scared; we were actually really 'scared' when we realised that the killer whales were hitting the boat.”

