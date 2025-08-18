Inside the world’s largest sailing yacht set to launch in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luxury travel brand Orient Express has swapped train tracks for adventures at sea as it launches sailings on the world’s largest sailing yacht.

Accor-owned brand Orient Express is currently known for its recently launched luxury rail journeys around Italy, reminiscent of the ‘Golden Age’ of travel and named after the legendary opulent train that rolled from Paris to Istanbul in the 19th century.

Now, Orient Express has set its eyes on another luxurious way to travel the world by bringing yachts into its fleet from next year.

The company has announced that the Orient Express Corinthian will set sail for the first time in June 2026 for a summer filled with voyages around the Mediterranean, from two-night jaunts to fourteen-day escapes.

Sailings on the first itineraries include trips around the French Riviera, the Italian Riviera, the Amalfi Coast, the Tyrrhenian Sea, the Adriatic Coast, and the Iberic Peninsula before the yacht travels across the Atlantic to Barbados in October.

In October 2026, the Orient Express Corinthian will then start a season of sailing around the Caribbean through to March 2027.

open image in gallery The 722-foot-long ship will offer luxury travel by sea ( Accor )

The yacht will dock at small islands including the shores of Saint-Barthélemy Island, Moskito Island, the cays and islands of Barbados’ Exuma, and the Tobago Cays.

The experience onboard promises to be just as magnificent as the tropical destinations it visits, with the Orient Express Corinthian claiming the title of the world’s largest sailing yacht at 722 feet in length.

The interiors on board this expansive vessel have been inspired by the legacy of the original Orient Express train, using elegant French craftsmanship.

Architect Maxime d'Angeac has created a refined design that pairs historic grandeur with a contemporary approach, echoing the splendour of legendary ocean liners such as the 20th-century French ship Normandie.

The yacht features 54 suites, ranging from 485 to 2,476-square-feet, each one complete with expansive picture windows or terraces, as well as elevated ceilings, giving passengers a sense of space that is rare when travelling on vessels.

The yacht also features five restaurants and private dining spaces, with multi-Michelin-starred French chef Yannick Alléno overseeing the gastronomy.

A 115-seat cabaret theatre, cinema, state-of-the-art recording studio and games room will keep guests entertained, while wellness experiences can be found on board at the salon, barber, spa and gym.

Two pools and a marina platform dangling over the edge of the boat allow for swimming and water sports, too.

Bookings for the Caribbean sailings are now open. Joining the yacht will be a sister-ship, Orient Express Olympian, setting sail summer of 2027.

Alongside yachts and trains, the brand owns hotels in Italian cities such as Rome and Venice. Accor also plans to revive and reengineer 17 original Orient Express cars by mid-2026, inviting guests to relive the legendary journey.

