The Orient Express, best known for its illustrious history of running luxury trains, is setting its sights on the sea.

The brand has plans to launch the world’s largest sailing ship, called Silenseas, in 2026.

Measuring 220 metres long with a tonnage of 22,300, the vessel will be even bigger than the previous record-breaker SV Golden Horizon.

There will be room for 54 suites onboard, plus 500 square metres of rigging for wind propulsion secured by three 100-metre-high tilting masts.

Powered by wind plus liquified natural gas, Silenseas will “become the ship of reference in terms of environmentally-friendly operation and design”, claims shipwrights Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Silenseas will set sail in 2026 (Accor)

Most suites onboard will measure 70 square metres, while the Presidential Suite will offer 1,415-square-metres of space, including a 530-square-metre private terrace.

The ship’s facilities include two swimming pools, one of which will be a lap pool, two restaurants and a speakeasy bar.

The vessel will “celebrate the Art of Travel à la Orient Express: the quintessence of luxury, absolute comfort and dreams,” says Accor, which owns the Orient Express brand.

Guests will be able to take in a show in the Silenseas’ amphitheatre-cabaret, drop-in for a meditation session or book a treatment at the inhouse spa.

CEO of Accor Sébastien Bazin said the Silenseas ship would mark a “new chapter” for the company, “taking the experience and excellence of luxury travel and transposing it onto the world’s most beautiful seas”.

“This exceptional sailing yacht, with roots in Orient Express’ history, will offer unparalleled service and refined design spaces, reminiscent of the golden age of mythical cruises,” he said.

“Innovation is at the heart of this ultra-modern ship that will revolutionize the maritime world with new technology to meet today’s sustainability challenges.

“It is a boat designed to make dreams a reality, a showcase for the best of French savoir-faire.”

A second Orient Express ship is also on order from the ship builders.