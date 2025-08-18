What is the latest travel advice for Oropouche virus? Tips for staying safe abroad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK health officials have warned travellers returning from areas affected by the Oropouche virus to seek “urgent medical advice” if they experience symptoms of the disease.

On 14 August, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported three imported Oropouche cases were confirmed in British residents who had visited Brazil earlier this year.

The “sloth fever” vector-borne virus – spread by insects – naturally occurs in sloths, primates and birds.

In July 2024, Brazil reported the first two deaths linked to the Oropouche virus.

All three cases in the UK were detected in people who had travelled to Brazil after a surge of virus infections across the region last year.

Here’s everything holidaymakers need to know to stay safe from Oropouche while travelling.

What is Oropouche, and how is it spread?

Oropouche virus is an illness that typically causes fever, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, and vomiting in humans.

The tropical infection spreads through insect bites from midges and certain mosquitoes, and may also be transmitted through sexual contact.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of Oropouche usually appear four to eight days after a bite, but in some cases return weeks later.

These include:

fever

headache

joint pain

muscle aches

chills

nausea and vomiting

rash

sensitivity to light

dizziness

pain behind the eyes

More serious conditions, such as meningitis and brain inflammation, can occur in some cases.

Where is Oropouche most common?

First found in Trinidad and Tobago in the 1950s, the Oropouche virus has been seen in countries across Central and South America.

There has been a rise in infections globally since 2024, with Brazil reporting the largest outbreaks.

So far this year, globally, there have been over 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with the majority (11,888) in the South American country.

As of 2025, travel-related cases have been identified in the UK for the first time, with three cases of Oropouche virus reported in Britain between January and June this year.

Can I get an Oropouche vaccine?

There is no vaccine currently available for Oropouche virus; however, travellers can take the usual package of precautions to avoid insect bites.

If infected, symptoms can be managed with rest, fluids and over-the-counter pain medication.

For more severe symptoms, including confusion and neck stiffness, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

How can travellers protect themselves against Oropouche?

Travellers are at the highest risk of infection if bitten by a midge: bugs that are most active after sunrise and before sunset.

People should use insect repellent, wear long clothing, sleep with mesh insect nets and spray chemical insecticides to deter midges, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Pregnant travellers should be particularly cautious in affected areas due to the potential for the virus to be transmitted from mother to child.

UKHSA advise visiting a travel health clinic at your GP practice or local pharmacy four to six weeks before you travel to help protect your health.

What do the experts say?

Dr Richard Dawood, medical director and specialist in travel medicine at Fleet Street Clinic, told The Independent: “You are most at risk when you are travelling to an area with an active outbreak. At the moment, that’s much of South America.

“In terms of what travellers can do to prevent it, general insect precautions apply – permethrin repellent and light, long clothing will protect the covered-up areas as midges cannot bite through them.”

