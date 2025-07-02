Oxford visitors could face new ‘tourist tax’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Visitors to Oxford could face a new charge on overnight stays, local authorities have announced.

Oxford City Council is currently exploring the introduction of an Accommodation Business Improvement District (ABID) – sometimes referred to as a “tourist tax” – which would see hotel and college room rates adding a surcharge for guests.

City officials are currently discussing how Oxford can “better manage the effects of tourism while ensuring it remains a vibrant and popular place for residents and visitors”.

In addition to an estimated 2,300 hotel rooms, the University of Oxford has approximately 8,000 rooms available to let at various points in the year that could benefit from the scheme.

In a statement, authorities suggested that such a levy could unlock up to £10m for additional projects, depending on criteria set by the task groups.

More than 32 million people visited the city last year, according to council figures, with tourism supporting about 40,000 jobs.

A £2 nightly charge on overnight stays in the city “could help fund improvements to the city's visitor offer”, the council said.

According to the council, any funds raised would be controlled by a dedicated ABID board, not Oxford City Council or any other statutory or government body.

Local resident, Flora Nelson, is in favour of the proposal.

“Oxford is absolutely overrun with tourists, especially in the summer, which makes getting around the city difficult for residents,” she told The Independent.

“Some suggestions for how the tourist tax could be used? Fix the terrible state of the roads in Oxford, make extortionate public transport cheaper and improve services for homeless people.”

Councillor Alex Hollingsworth, cabinet member for planning and culture, said the proposed scheme “has the potential to unlock a lot of money and make improvements that will benefit everyone”.

He said: “Oxford’s accommodation sector plays a vital role in our city’s economy.

“Supporting the next stage of this project will give them the opportunity to shape projects and funding streams that work for them.”

Similar initiatives already operate in Manchester and Liverpool.

Manchester introduced a £1 per night visitor charge in April 2023, while Liverpool’s began in June, with a £2 nightly charge.