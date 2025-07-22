Cost of over-60s Oyster card set to nearly double

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transport for London (TfL) has raised the price of London’s Oyster cards for the first time in a decade – and it’s the over 60s that have been hit the hardest.

The “modest” increases, most just £1, have been introduced to cover the increasing costs of providing the cards, said TfL.

In the largest of the price hikes, the application fee for the 60+ London Oyster card will now set Londoners back £35 – almost double the previous £20 price.

TfL have also increased the fee for the annual eligibility check and the fee for a replacement 60+ photocard from £10 to £18.

According to the transport operator, the 60+ Oyster photocard has the “biggest gap” between estimated revenue and the income it receives through fees.

Holders of the over-60s card benefit from unlimited free travel on the Tube, buses, TfL rail services and most National Rail services in London, excluding peak times on weekday mornings.

An Oyster card can be used to pay public transport fares in London, often offering cheaper price-capped fares than paper tickets.

The cost of applying for six different Zip photocards that provide half price tube travel and free bus journeys for kids, students, apprentices and care leavers also increased today.

As of 22 July, the following Oyster photocard charges will apply:

60+ London Oyster card – now £35 (previously £20)

5-10 Zip Oyster photocard – now £11 (previously £10)

11-15 Zip Oyster photocard – now £16 (previously £15)

16+ Zip Oyster photocard – now £21 (previously £20)

18+ Student Oyster photocard– now £21 (previously £20)

Apprentice Oyster photocard,– now £21 (previously £20)

18-25 Care Oyster photocard – now £21 (previously £20)

TfL said it will review the new charges annually to “mitigate the impact of inflationary cost pressures”.

Alex Williams, TfL’s chief customer and strategy officer, said: “We are fully committed to keeping travel in London affordable and accessible to everyone.

“Our fees for photocards haven’t increased in 10 years, and these changes will mean that we can continue to provide these concessions while ensuring that the fees better reflect our costs for operating the schemes.”

Further price changes are set to be introduced from 7 September with new Oyster cards and Visitor Oyster cards now £10 from £7.

Chief executive of London TravelWatch Michael Roberts called the fee increases “unwelcome news to Londoners who continue to feel the pinch of the ongoing cost of living crisis”.

He added: “It’s disappointing that more isn’t being done to soften the blow this year for 60+ cardholders on lower incomes.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast