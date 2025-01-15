P&O Cruises toasts record year for weddings at sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Increasing numbers of cruise passengers are choosing to tie the knot at sea, according to one major cruise operator.

P&O Cruises has seen a record number of bookings for weddings on the water.

In the year to December 2024, P&O Cruises said it saw a yearly increase of 12 per cent of weddings and vow renewals.

The cruise line is predicting the number of weddings at sea to grow in 2025 and is approaching its own 20th anniversary of hosting maritime marriages.

All P&O Cruises ships, including the newest Arvia and Iona vessels as well as its flagship Britannia, offer wedding packages that start at £3,420 on top of the cruise fare.

Read more: Best cruise deals for 2025

But P&O Cruises said the cost is still lower than the typical £20,000 average price quoted by Hitched.co.uk for a land-based ceremony and party.

Packages include hair and make-up, dining for the couple, the ceremony and associated legalities.

Speciality dining costs from £28 a head for a four-course celebration menu.

Ceremonies are conducted by the captain in an exclusive wedding venue on board and the couple can then celebrate with speciality dining and dancing before enjoying the various cruise destinations.

Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises, said: “As cruising appeals to an increasingly younger generation, we are seeing a notable trend of more millennial couples choosing to tie the knot at sea, given that they can combine a uniquely idyllic wedding day and dream honeymoon in one, at exceptional value.

“Next year will see P&O Cruises 20th anniversary of providing weddings at sea and over those two decades we have created perfect days for thousands of couples who want to escape for the ultimate romantic ceremony as well as those who bring a group of friends and family with them to enjoy an extended holiday with those they love.”

Several cruise brands such as Disney, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Princess and Royal Caribbean also offer wedding at sea packages. Prices depend on the number of guests and the sailing.

Read more: What’s new for cruises in 2025?