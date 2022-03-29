P&O Ferries CEO refuses to hire back 800 fired employees

The CEO of P&O Ferries has refused to comply with the transport secretary’s demand that he hire back nearly 800 employees who were made redundant without notice on 17 March.

In an open letter to Grant Shapps, Peter Hebblethwaite wrote: “You have asked me to reverse our decision and ‘offer all 800 workers their jobs back.’ Unfortunately, this ignores the situation’s fundamental and factual realities.”

Mr Shapps wrote to the P&O boss on Monday, calling his role as chief executive “untenable” and warning that he had “one further opportunity to reverse this decision by immediately offering all 800 workers their jobs back”.

The transport secretary said he would be introducing a “comprehensive package of measures” to Parliament this week, in which he would attempt to block the action taken by P&O Ferries, including its proposed plan pay seafarers less than UK minimum wage.

The ferry firm has come under fierce criticism from the government after knowingly breaking employment law by sacking 786 staff on the spot to replace them with cheaper agency workers.

More follows...