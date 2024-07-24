Was Pan Am the greatest airline ever? Recollections may vary

Support truly

In the memorable phrase of the late Queen – when discussing conflicting accounts of royal family tensions – “recollections may vary”. That certainly applies to readers’ experiences of Pan Am.

As a reminder: Pan American World Airways was the highest-profile US airline of the 20th century. With American aviation ascendant, that made it the top carrier worldwide. And Pan Am claimed a string of achievements – including the launch airline for the Boeing 747 Jumbo jet, on a flight from New York JFK to London Heathrow in 1970, and the world’s first round-the-world flight.

The branding – emphasising the way that Pan Am girdled the globe – was superb. So impressive, in fact, that the vast Coex Mall in Seoul has a store dedicated to Pan Am-branded clothing and accessories. I find it extraordinary that a US carrier which went bust in 1991 should be turning a profit for somebody in South Korea three decades later.

But then I did write last week that people are harking back to a golden age that never actually existed – with my recollection of the average transatlantic flight being lousy compared with a trip across the Atlantic on any airline today.

Not everyone agreed.

“They weren’t that bad,” insists Tom Stringer, who flew on a Pan Am 747 on his honeymoon in 1980. “Although it was delayed because of an oil leak we eventually got under way to Los Angeles. Last flight was London Gatwick to Detroit early in 1991, just before they folded.”

Tom Chevalier “preferred the European airlines, they seemed more forward-thinking than the Yanks”. But, he says: “The US stewardesses were way better fun hanging out in the smoking section.”

Saul Richman differs in his account. He reports a conversation he had with an airline captain “as I was jumpseating back home” at Frankfurt and a Pan Am aircraft was in front.

“The only time you get good service on Pan Am was at Christmas when the seniors are on leave” – a reference to the fact that the more senior crew could bag the best flights, with Europe top of the list.

“Good IT and engineers, though, in my experience,” he reports.

Mike Fox says that sometimes Pan Am over-innovated. “It was the only airline that ever served soup on one turbulence-prone flight. Surpassed only on another flight by a ‘Western-style BBQ’, where passengers had to queue up the aisle to be served as they passed through the galley and then return to their seat with a loaded plate down the other aisle.”

Yet on the subject of catering, Scott can remember being “bumped to first class in 1981 from London Heathrow to Miami”. He says: “It was exceptional for its day. OK, the in-seat entertainment of today wasn’t there but the focus was on service.

“Roast beef, cooked perfectly and carved at your seat with time taken to enjoy your meal.”

Kevin Church was treated like royalty, he recalls: “I flew with Pan Am to Florida with my mum and dad in the late 1980s. The cabin crew were so nice – they took me up to meet the captain and I got a small Pan Am toy plane, too.”

Perhaps the secret was to be young. “I was served a celebratory cheeseburger and cake on my eighth birthday in Pan Am economy,” recalls Sophie Lam – travel editor of the i paper. “The dream!”

Another leading media figure, Times Radio business presenter Dominic O’Connell, says: “I had, from distant memory, one quite good flight on Pan Am. But also some distinctly average ones!”

And here’s a third media view from the broadcaster Henry Dodds: “I remember the first time my wife and I flew to New York on Virgin Atlantic sometime in the 1980s. Because of a serviceability issue with the Virgin aircraft, we ended up on a Pan Am flight. They didn’t call it ‘Cram-Am’ for nothing. A depressing experience.”

Carole Whitt was there at the very end. “I flew on Pan Am’s last flight from San Francisco to Heathrow. British staff and crew were returning to UK and outnumbered passengers.

“We had whole rows of seats to stretch out on while crew partied at back of plane. It was ‘serve yourself’ if you wanted food/drink. Fabulous flight.”

Best to leave it there.