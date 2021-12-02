TikTok Paris hack gets tourists a free light show at the Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is eye-catching at any time of day, but one social media user has tipped off their followers on how to see it at its most spectacular.

Even if you’ve seen it by day, TikTok user @EliaxSimon4 recommends you stroll by somewhere with a clear view of the Tower just in time for 1am.

It’s at this time of night that the Tower’s golden illumination is switched off, but not with a simple drop to pitch black.

“I bet you didn’t know how they switch the lights off at 1am… look at this,” the TikToker captions his video capturing the moment.

In the video, the Eiffel Tower’s night-time lights are switched off one section at a time, before twinkling dramatically in a strobe-like display against the night’s sky.

It’s a little-known light show you can catch for free in the small hours, when strolling the streets after dinner or drinks.

But followers were quick to comment that, technically, it’s illegal to film the Eiffel Tower’s after-dark illuminations.

“Fun fact, it’s illegal to record the Eiffel Tower when the sparkles come on and when it switches off at 1am,” wrote one user.

“Uhm this is illegal because the lights have a specific rights that you’d have to buy first,” added another.

It’s weird but true - the light show, added to the tower in 1985, is protected under France’s copyright law as an artistic work, and it’s illegal to share, sell, or publish photos and videos of the illuminations without express permission from the Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel.

However, this rule has never been enforced in court.

But by day, you’re free to take as many photos and videos as you like, since the Tower’s copyright expired in 1993.